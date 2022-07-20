Rob Zombie's 'Munsters' Reboot Coming to Netflix, Gets Blu-Ray Release Date

Rob Zombie's Munsters reboot is officially coming to Netflix, but first fans will be able to bring the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. The film is set to be released on Sept. 27, with fans able to buy their own physical copy or download it from any of various online streaming retailers. The film will later stream on Netflix, though a specific streaming date has not been set as of yet. It had previously been rumored the film might turn up on Peacock.

In a new USA Today interview, Zombie — who wrote, directed, and produced the film — spoke about what fans can expect, and he clarified that, unlike his past horror film projects, it is "PG" and intended to watched by families. "The movie is layered and weird, but it's bizarrely innocent. I feel like it's the perfect Halloween movie," he explained, then comparing it to "a live-action cartoon." Zombie also added, "I wasn't trying to reinvent 'The Munsters' because I love it."

The new reboot movie is an excitingly campy take on the classic series. A previous teaser revealed an original story for the characters, with the plot seeming to focus on Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) meeting for the first time, before starting their quirky macabre family we've all come to know and love. The film also stars actor Daniel Roebuck as the outlandish Grandpa Munster, also known as The Count.

Additional cast members of the new Munsters movie include Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and Dee Wallace as the voice of "Good Morning Transylvania." Iconic Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson will appear as well, playing. Barbara Carr. Finally, Butch Patrick and Pat Preist are both said to have roles in the film. Patrick played Eddie Munster in the original series, and Preist was the second actress to portray Cousin Marilyn, after the late Beverley Owen.

The Munsters TV series was created by Allan Burns and Chris Hayward, and it first debuted on CBS in 1964. It only ran for a total of 70 episodes over two seasons but had a massive cultural impact. The series spawned a number of films, like The Munsters' Revenge (1981) and Here Come the Munsters (1995). There was also a sequel series, The Munsters Today, which ran from 1988 until 1991. In 2012, Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller wrote, directed, and produced a Munsters remake titled Mockingbird Lane, which is a reference to the street that the fictitious family lives on. The pilot episode was aired on NBC as a Halloween special and was fairly popular with fans and critics, but it was not picked up for a full-series run.