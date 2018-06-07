Reese Witherspoon Confirms She Is Returning for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Days after news broke that Reese Witherspoon would once again inhabit her iconic character Elle Woods in a third Legally Blonde movie, the actress confirmed the rumors on Instagram Thursday with a very Elle-inspired post.

It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

Sharing a short clip of herself floating on a raft in a pool in what appears to be a pink sequined bikini, Witherspoon paid tribute to one of Legally Blonde‘s classic scenes to share the news.

“It’s true…,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #LegallyBlonde3.

Deadline previously reported that Witherspoon was in talks for the film, which would also see the actress produce via her company Hello Sunshine. The company has previously worked on projects including Gone Girl and Witherspoon’s HBO show Big Little Lies.

Along with Witherspoon, a portion of the creative team behind the original Legally Blonde will also reportedly return, including original producer Marc Platt, Platt Productions president Adam Siegel and screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah.

While no plot details have yet been revealed, the third installment is said to be “in the spirit” of the first film, which saw optimistic sorority girl Elle head to Harvard Law School to follow boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis), only to discover her own power along the way. The film also starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair and Victor Garber.

The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, was released in 2003 and saw Elle head to D.C. to work with a congresswoman to attempt to pass a bill to ban animal testing. The third film will reportedly follow in the female empowerment-vein of the first two, with the intention to reach the audience of the original film as well as new fans.

Witherspoon had previously expressed her desire to return to Elle’s pink wardrobe, telling James Corden last year on The Late Late Show, “Yeah, yeah I would [do it]!”

“I think it’d be kind of cool to see her 15 years later, like what’s she doing now?” she added. “What do you think? I don’t know. But I need a good idea.”

Luckily for Witherspoon, fans shared plenty of ideas on Twitter after the news was announced.

As well as potential casting opportunities.

