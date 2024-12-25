Randy Quaid Pauses Conspiracy Theory Posts to Share ‘Christmas Vacation’ Cup Photos

While Randy Quaid is mostly known nowadays for his legal issues, X posts supporting Jan. 6 Capitol attackers and 2020 election denial videos, he also leans into nostalgia to drum up some attention. This is especially true during the Christmas season, as the 72-year-old actor loves to remind fans that he was part of one of the greatest holiday films of all time, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

This November and December, he’s been hawking a line of novelty mugs that recreate the glass Marty Moose cups seen in the John Hughes-penned flick. He shared two more photos of them on Christmas Eve.

Randy Quaid (Credit: X / RandyRRQuaid)

If you want more Christmas Vacation nostalgia, as well as posts about annexing Canada and penal colonies on Mars, you can follow Quaid on X.

How to Watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, starring Quaid and Chevy Chase, is now streaming on Max and Hulu. (It’s also available on Disney+ if you’ve linked your Disney+ and Hulu accounts.) You can purchase the film digitally and physically at major retailers.