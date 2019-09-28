Ralph Macchio Breaks Silence Over ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Star Robert Garrison’s Death at 59

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor Robert Garrison died Friday amid kidney and liver issues, and now one of his co-stars, Ralph Macchio, is speaking out about his co-star’s passing. Macchio famously played Daniel LaRusso, the main character of the Karate Kid franchise, and Garrison played Tommy, one of the members of rival squad Cobra Kai. Garrison, whose character shouted the famous quote “Get him a body bag!” appeared in both The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part II alongside Macchio, and also appeared in one episode of Cobra Kai’s second season.

Rob Garrison was a kind gentleman from the 1st day I met him to the last day we spoke. I am so glad he had the opportunity to show his range & genuine heart w/his performance last season on Cobra Kai. His campfire scene was of my favs of Season 2. RIP my friend. U will b missed. pic.twitter.com/a0NsqlVuIl — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) September 28, 2019

Macchio’s tribute to his friend on Twitter was brief and sweet, taking note of Garrison’s “genuine heart” and the fact that he has always been a “kind gentleman” in their interactions.

The message, which was accompanied by photos of the late actor, drew loads of replies from fans of the Karate Kid series, with many sharing their own memories of him.

For me, it was definitely the highlight of the season to see his character grow and turn into a genuinely good person. I’m sure he was a great person in real life. It was honor to watch him perform. — CrazyBill (@The5thBeatle82) September 28, 2019

Ralph – TY for the kind words. Rob Garrison was my 2nd cousin. Our family has always been very proud of Ron’s accomplishments as an actor. When KK came out, we took my 80+ yr old grandma. She stayed in the theater until she saw his name scroll by in the credits. RIP Robbie! 😔💔 — D. K. Mamula (@DKMamulaAuthor) September 28, 2019

“get him a body bag!!!” It’s crazy how much I quote that man in my life. — julibean (@TheJulibean) September 28, 2019

No official cause of death or funeral arrangements for Garrison have been made public as of press time.

Cobra Kai is currently streaming on YouTube Premium.

