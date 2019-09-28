Movies

Ralph Macchio Breaks Silence Over ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Star Robert Garrison’s Death at 59

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor Robert Garrison died Friday amid kidney and liver issues, and now […]

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor Robert Garrison died Friday amid kidney and liver issues, and now one of his co-stars, Ralph Macchio, is speaking out about his co-star’s passing. Macchio famously played Daniel LaRusso, the main character of the Karate Kid franchise, and Garrison played Tommy, one of the members of rival squad Cobra Kai. Garrison, whose character shouted the famous quote “Get him a body bag!” appeared in both The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part II alongside Macchio, and also appeared in one episode of Cobra Kai’s second season.

Macchio’s tribute to his friend on Twitter was brief and sweet, taking note of Garrison’s “genuine heart” and the fact that he has always been a “kind gentleman” in their interactions.

The message, which was accompanied by photos of the late actor, drew loads of replies from fans of the Karate Kid series, with many sharing their own memories of him.

No official cause of death or funeral arrangements for Garrison have been made public as of press time.

Cobra Kai is currently streaming on YouTube Premium.

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

