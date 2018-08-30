Quentin Tarantino Finds His Charles Manson for Upcoming Movie

Quentin Tarantino’s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is slated for release in July 2019, and more actors have now been announced as characters in the upcoming movie.

The film is set in the golden age of Hollywood and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. DiCaprio’s character lives next to Sharon Tate, who was killed along with four others by members of the Manson Family on the night of August 8, 1969.

The Wrap reports that Tarantino has cast his Charles Manson, choosing Australian actor Damon Herriman to play the role of the cult leader.

The actor appears strikingly similar to Manson, with both sharing prominent jawlines and a similar facial structure.

Herriman will also portray Manson during the second season of Netflix’s Mindhunter, according to Collider. Mindhunter will focus on Manson in the ’80s when he was already imprisoned, but Tarantino’s film will see him during the time period of the infamous murders.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is reportedly similar in tone to Tarantino’s previous effort Pulp Fiction and boasts a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie as Tate and Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, along with Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, James Marsden, Lena Dunham, Rumer Willis and more.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino said in a statement in February, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that doesn’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

He also described the movie as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton, former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

Small looks at the film have been shared by both DiCaprio and Robbie, who each posted a photo of themselves in character on Instagram.

DiCaprio’s snap sees the actor and Pitt standing side-by-side wearing appropriately vintage clothing.

Robbie’s image finds the star fully transformed into Tate, her blonde curls complete with a black turtleneck, white mini skirt and white go-go boots.

“First look,” she wrote.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on July 29, 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Malmin