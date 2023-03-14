Quentin Tarantino's Final Movie Revealed as First Details Leak

Quentin Tarantino is finally getting the wheels moving for his 10th and final film. The Pulp Fiction filmmaker will reportedly start filming his original script The Movie Critic later this year. Tarantino is arguably one of the most influential directors of the past three decades and won Oscars for his Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained screenplays.

The Movie Critic will start filming this fall, sources told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. Details of the project are being kept a secret, but sources said the film is set in late 1970s Los Angeles and will have a female lead. THR speculates that the central character could be inspired by the late influential movie critic Pauline Kael, whom Tarantino has publicly praised. During the late 1970s, Kael briefly held a consultant position at Paramount, so that period of her life could be the centerpiece of the movie.

There is still no studio attached to the project, and it could be presented to them or other buyers as soon as this week. Sony should be considered the frontrunner since Tarantino has a close relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman. Sony also distributed Tarantino's previous film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The studio and Tarantino reached a unique deal, in which full ownership of the project will revert back to the filmmaker.

It's no surprise that Tarantino's final film would also focus on the movies themselves. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of the best films of his career and was set in 1960s Los Angeles. The film earned 10 Oscar nominations, winning for Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt and Best Production Design. Tarantino earned three nominations himself, for Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture. It grossed over $377 million worldwide.

While no cast for The Movie Critic has been announced, audiences can expect a star-packed cast. Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have worked with Tarantino twice, while Samuel L. Jackson usually appears in most of his movies. Christoph Waltz earned Oscars for his performances in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained. Actors will likely be lining up for the chance to be in Tarantino's last movie.

The Movie Critic will be Tarantino's 10th movie if you consider his two Kill Bill films one movie. (If you count Kill Bill as two movies, but exclude Tarantino's Grindhouse contribution, Death Proof, you also get nine movies.) While promoting his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel, he told Elvis Mitchell he thought about making a film adaptation of Elmore Leonard's novel Stick as his last movie, but opted for an original script, reports Indiewire. Tarantino previously adapted Leonard's Rum Punch as Jackie Brown.

Tarantino also confirmed in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace that his next film will be his last. "I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show," he said. "I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."