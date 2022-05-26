Priscilla Presley Gets Emotional During 'Elvis' Standing Ovation at Cannes Premiere

✖

Priscilla Presley got emotional during the new Elvis biopic's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday. Presley was wiping away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann during the extended ovation at the end of the film from the audience, reports PEOPLE, and was joined by film stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge.

Luhrmann commented on the production of the film later in the evening, revealing just how far everything had come after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "I really believe that we would come to Cannes with this film, but then COVID came, and the film was shut down, and it was never going to happen," Luhrmann said, praising the "bravery" of the cast and crew to return to production during such a difficult time.

"And to see these streets so full of people who love movies, of every form of life, of every background, and every kind of movie says so much more about what this place means, and what it means to be back in the cinema," he continued. "So for that, we are eternally grateful, Cannes. All I can say is merci beaucoup, merci beaucoup."

Priscilla has been a major supporter of the biopic chronicling the rise of her late husband, previously praising the new film on the Met Gala red carpet earlier this month. "I think it's a movie for everyone," she said at the time. "Even the people who've heard stories about Elvis before, they're gonna learn something." Later, Priscilla shared her feelings in-depth on Instagram, writing, "I've seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times."

"But the words I heard from my daughter [Lisa Marie Presley] on how much she loved the film and that [granddaughter Riley Keough] will love it too when she sees it brought tears," she continued. "I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa. Beautifully done Baz, Tom, Austin and Olivia."

Keough also approved of the film about her late grandfather, telling Variety earlier this month that watching the movie with her mom and grandmother was "a very emotional experience. The Zola star continued, "It wasn't like I distrusted Baz in any way, but you're protective over your family." It didn't take long for the film to touch Keough emotionally, however, as she "started crying 5 minutes in and didn't stop." When asked what it was about the movie that was so touching, Keough revealed that is resonated deep with her family. "There's a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family," she said. "I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully."