Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Thinks Adele Hates Her

Rebel Wilson recently discussed her thoughts on why she thinks Adele isn't her biggest fan. "Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say," the Pitch Perfect star recalled in her new memoir Rebel Rising, per E! Online. "This is why, I think, Adele hates me. There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another."

However, the 44-year-old clarified that the notion that Adele disliked being compared to "Fat Amy" was purely her perception. "I am assuming, because to be fair I've never asked her," Wilson said, explaining that the "Rolling in the Deep" singer "always quickly turns away from me at the few events where I've seen her as if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds."

The Bridesmaids actor revealed that fans would often mistake her for the Grammy-winning singer when she was in England, saying, "I legit signed an autograph once as Adele at Claridge's because the people truly thought I was her and wouldn't leave me alone until I did."

Wilson, however, was honored by the comparison despite having the impression that Adele wasn't thrilled and would prefer more than anything to be compared to the "Someone Like You" artist because, as she puts it, "Adele's f—king awesome."

The actor previously shared that she made her name as a 'fat funny character,' which caused Wilson to be concerned that her weight might limit acting options in the future. She went on to drop 77 pounds with Ozempic in 2020, and Adele revealed she lost about 100 pounds the year before.

According to the Cats star, she did not have the best experience when she finally came face-to-face with Adele. In fact, Wilson even described Adele as a "bitchy" person when she first met her at a party following the 2020 Academy Awards.

While fiancee Ramona Agruma is supportive of her memoir, she is worried about getting Adele upset in the long run. However, as Wilson said, "Like you're afraid you're going to get barred from her concerts or something? I don't think that'll happen, babe."