First ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Poster Unveiled, Trailer On The Way

Get ready, pitches!

The finale of the Pitch Perfect trilogy is on its way to theaters this December, and the first poster for the film has just been unveiled.

As you’d expect, the poster features all of the characters you’ve loved from the first two movies, without any new additions to the cast.

Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, Hana Mae Lee, and Ester Dean are all on the poster, and have all been part of the franchise since the first film. Hailee Steinfeld and Chrissie Fit are also featured, after joining Pitch Perfect in the 2015 sequel.

In big, bright letters, the poster states that this movie is the “Last Call”, meaning that the franchise will end with this film.

The release of this poster also came with a couple of other fun tid-bits for Pitch Perfect fans. First and foremost, the official trailer for the film will debut this weekend, during an event at VidCon.

Next, the poster came with an official synopsis for the film, which you can find below.

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

