Twitter Is Trying to Make Pennywise and Babadook a Couple

What comes to your mind when you think of the most terrifying couple of all time? No matter what you came up with, it’s about to change because Twitter is “shipping” a new horror couple straight from your nightmares.

Folks online are now pushing for a relationship between Pennywise the Dancing Clown and the Babadook. Yes, you read that correctly — these two are apparently a couple in the eyes of many users.

If you’re not familiar, Pennywise is the villainous clown in Stephen King’s IT, which is currently enjoying record-breaking success at the box office. Babadook is the shadowy monster in an Australian horror film of the same name, and he’s become a cult figure in the LGBTQ community.

Ever since the idea first popped onto social media, fans have taken off with it. This includes drawings of the two creatures together, as well as plenty of fans crying out to make something happen.

One user went as far as to actually come up with the plot for the potential team-up movie. It may come as a surprise, but the fan-created spinoff doesn’t sound nearly as terrifying as you’d imagine.