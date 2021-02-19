Peek Inside 6 Real-Life Apartments to Movies Like 'Wonder Woman,' Disney's 'Soul' and More

The 2021 awards season is nearing the finish line, but the movies of 2020 are still at the top of the conversation. Although movie theaters were closed across the country for most of the year, movies like Disney's Soul and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 still captured the imagination. Many of these movies also featured incredibly well-designed apartments, and some similar to those can be found in the real world.

Zumper, the largest apartment rental app in the U.S., found apartments similar to the ones seen in Wonder Woman 1984, On The Rocks, French Exit, Soul, The Way Back, and I Care a Lot. These films were all released last year and attracted several award nominations. I Care a Lot was released on Netflix, while Disney released Pixar's Soul on Disney+. Wonder Woman 1984 was released on HBO Max in December and is now available on home video. On The Rocks is streaming on Apple TV+, while Warner Bros.' The Way Back is available to rent. French Exit was shown at the New York Film Festival last year and is now in theaters.

The 93rd Academy Awards will end the longer-than-usual 2021 awards season on Sunday, April 25. The movies nominated for Best Picture are The Father, Judas, and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. While we wait for the Oscars to be handed out, scroll on for a look at real-life apartments similar to the ones seen in 2020 movies.