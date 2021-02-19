Peek Inside 6 Real-Life Apartments to Movies Like 'Wonder Woman,' Disney's 'Soul' and More
The 2021 awards season is nearing the finish line, but the movies of 2020 are still at the top of the conversation. Although movie theaters were closed across the country for most of the year, movies like Disney's Soul and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 still captured the imagination. Many of these movies also featured incredibly well-designed apartments, and some similar to those can be found in the real world.
Zumper, the largest apartment rental app in the U.S., found apartments similar to the ones seen in Wonder Woman 1984, On The Rocks, French Exit, Soul, The Way Back, and I Care a Lot. These films were all released last year and attracted several award nominations. I Care a Lot was released on Netflix, while Disney released Pixar's Soul on Disney+. Wonder Woman 1984 was released on HBO Max in December and is now available on home video. On The Rocks is streaming on Apple TV+, while Warner Bros.' The Way Back is available to rent. French Exit was shown at the New York Film Festival last year and is now in theaters.
The 93rd Academy Awards will end the longer-than-usual 2021 awards season on Sunday, April 25. The movies nominated for Best Picture are The Father, Judas, and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. While we wait for the Oscars to be handed out, scroll on for a look at real-life apartments similar to the ones seen in 2020 movies.
On The Rocks
Sofia Coppola's On The Rocks stars Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans as a New York City couple, with Bill Murray as Jones' father. The couple lives in a luxurious, SoHo apartment with three bedrooms, a massive modern kitchen, a great room that combines the living and dining rooms, and a balcony. You can find an apartment on Zumper that is very similar to the one featured in the film, but it is not cheap. The rent is $12,500 a month.
Wonder Woman 1984
Wonder Woman 1984, which won a SAG Award for its stunt team, features scenes inside Diana Prince's (Gal Gadot) expansive Washington, D.C. apartment. She lives at the Watergate East and has a beautiful balcony view of the city. A similar real-life apartment can be found in Foggy Bottom and is located just five minutes away from the Watergate Complex. The one-bedroom apartment found on Zumper has a balcony and rent is $3,000 a month.
French Exit
French Exit is a quirky comedy that earned Michelle Pfeiffer a Golden Globe nomination. Her character starts the movie at an Upper East Side New York City apartment. Although Pfeiffer doesn't spend much time in the apartment before heading to France with her son (played by Lucas Hedges), one similar to it can be found in the Upper East Side. It features wood furniture, detailed crown moldings, and marble slabs in the bathrooms. The duplex can be rented at $25,000 a month, notes Zupmer.
The Way Back
The Way Back featured Ben Affleck's strongest performance in years, but he missed out an Oscar nomination. He did pick up a People's Choice Award nomination though. He played an alcoholic desperate to redeem himself and is picked to coach his former high school basketball team. In the film, he lives in the top half of a Long Beach, California house. You can find a one-bedroom apartment similar to this in Central Long Beach. The rent is $1,650 a month, notes Zumper.
I Care a Lot
Rosamund Pike surprisingly won a Golden Globe for starring in Netflix's I Care a Lot. In the movie, she lives in a Boston triplex townhouse with her lover, played by Eiza Gonzalez. Zumer found an apartment that is similar, located in Jamaica Hills, Boston. The apartment has high ceilings, oversized windows, and stunning moldings. Rent will set you back $7,900 a month.
Soul
Soul might be an animated film, but Pixar painstakingly recreated New York City for the film. Joe Garner (Jamie Foxx) lives in a homey apartment in Harlem. Zumper found a one-bedroom apartment in Central Harlem that includes a king-sized bedroom, exposed brick walls, and large windows. The rent is $2,600 a month.