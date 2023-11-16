Pedro Pascal in Talks for Fantastic Four Movie, Would Play 'Mr. Fantastic' Reed Richards
Marvel fans have interesting thoughts on Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic.
A new Fantastic Four movie is in the works, and Marvel Studios may have found its Mr. Fantastic. According to Deadline, Pedro Pascal is in talks to star in the flim as Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four. The outlet said scheduling is still being worked out, but negotiations are headed in the right direction. Pascal is scheduled to be in the new movie Gladiator 2, which is set to go into production at the end of the year. He is also set to begin production on Season 2 of the HBO series The Last of Us next year and will star in the upcoming film Weapons.
Marvel is hoping to start shooting Fantastic Four early next year, which means the cast will come together quickly. The movie is being directed by Matt Shakman and is currently in pre-production at Pinewood Studios in England. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, will produce the film.
This will be the fourth major Fantastic Four flim to hit theatres. The first two — Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), were distributed by 20th Century Fox, and Ioan Gruffudd played Mr. Fantastic. In 2015, 20th Century Fox rebooted the franchise with Fantastic Four and Miles Teller played Reed. Last year, John Krasinski portrayed Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Pascal playing the iconic Marvel Character.
Why?
why do they cast this dude in everything, can’t they let new actors in or what— gazadventures (@DaftHero) November 15, 2023
One person responded: "Good actors usually continue to get roles. It's kinda how a job works."
Not Fantastic
There’s Nothing Fantastic About This Casting— 𝙸𝚝𝚜𝚁𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚘𝚖𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚜🧩 (@ItsRandomWordss) November 15, 2023
Another fan said: "I thought John Krasinski would be Reed Richards. And Emily Blunt would be Sue Storm."
Perfect
Dudes in everything right now, but gotta say, the casting is absolutely perfect. Kudos to the casting directors!— fity.eth (@Fityeth) November 16, 2023
One fan said: "He is one of those actors who can say a lot without saying anything. There is a storm behind the eyes that rages beneath the surface! He deserves the success he is getting!"
Great, but...
I have no reason to doubt that Pedro will be great in the role
I think the reason I’m feeling weary is just because it’s Reed Richards lol— Yotsu或 (@yakipacks) November 15, 2023
One person stated: "He's got the best Agent on the planet. He gets everything."
Wanted Penn Badgley
i LOVE Pedro but i really hope we get Penn Badgley. he’d kill it, John would obviously be awesome as our full time Reed but from the sounds of it that was a one off thing— Alex (@HyperAB__) November 15, 2023
One person wrote on social media: "I thought initially they would go with a young cast…"
Joker Comparison
My thoughts on this ...https://t.co/9CR4dIEVpM— Bradford Wise ☂️ (@BradfordWise) November 15, 2023
One fan said: "Pedro, stay out of Marvel! Save yourself!"
Must Watch
Now I have to watch it…— Excited (@Excited605) November 16, 2023
And this fan wrote: "Pedro Pascal stepping into the iconic role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four! The Fantastic franchise just got a whole lot more fantastic!"