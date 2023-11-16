Pedro Pascal in Talks for Fantastic Four Movie, Would Play 'Mr. Fantastic' Reed Richards

A new Fantastic Four movie is in the works, and Marvel Studios may have found its Mr. Fantastic. According to Deadline, Pedro Pascal is in talks to star in the flim as Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four. The outlet said scheduling is still being worked out, but negotiations are headed in the right direction. Pascal is scheduled to be in the new movie Gladiator 2, which is set to go into production at the end of the year. He is also set to begin production on Season 2 of the HBO series The Last of Us next year and will star in the upcoming film Weapons.

Marvel is hoping to start shooting Fantastic Four early next year, which means the cast will come together quickly. The movie is being directed by Matt Shakman and is currently in pre-production at Pinewood Studios in England. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, will produce the film.

This will be the fourth major Fantastic Four flim to hit theatres. The first two — Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), were distributed by 20th Century Fox, and Ioan Gruffudd played Mr. Fantastic. In 2015, 20th Century Fox rebooted the franchise with Fantastic Four and Miles Teller played Reed. Last year, John Krasinski portrayed Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Pascal playing the iconic Marvel Character.