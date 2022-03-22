Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Nominee Finally Gets Her Invitation to Ceremony Following Snub

Rachel Zegler will be at the Oscars on Sunday, after all. The West Side Story star was reportedly invited to be a presenter during the ceremony. Zegler caused an internet firestorm when she revealed on Instagram that she was not invited to the show, despite starring in a Best Picture nominee.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which presents the Academy Awards, asked Zegler to attend the show as a presenter, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Zegler is filming Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live-action remake in London, and sources said the filming schedule is being rearranged so Zegler can be in Los Angeles. The 94th Oscars ceremony is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Dolby Theatre.

Zegler shared several recent photos on Instagram on Sunday, including pictures from the BAFTA Awards. “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night,” one fan commented. “I’m not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” Zegler replied.

Zegler explained that she would have to root for West Side Story from home. “IDK y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she wrote. “I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs, and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. so proud of our movie.”

The Academy has not formally announced Zegler as a presenter. On Monday, the organization did announce a new batch of presenters, including several people who are not associated with the movie industry, including skateboard legend Tony Hawk, snowboarder Shaun White, surfer Kelly Slater, and musicians H.E.R. and DJ Khaled. Russ Tamblyn, who starred in the original West Side Story movie, voiced his support for Zegler, telling the Academy it is their “duty to find Rachel a seat at the Oscars.”

Although Zegler starred in Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story and earned critical acclaim for her performance as Maria, she was not nominated for the film. So, the Academy did not have to invite Zegler, and it would have been up to Disney to allocate a ticket for her. Fewer tickets were also made available for the ceremony due to COVID-19 precautions. Still, the idea that the lead star of a Best Picture nominee not being there in any capacity seemed unfair.

Zegler hasn’t commented on being a presenter yet. Still, she did note on Twitter Sunday that she appreciated all the support. “We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London) … and awards shows alike. Let’s all just respect the process, and I’ll get off my phone,” she wrote.