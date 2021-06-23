Disney Remaking 'Snow White' — Meet the New Live-Action Princess

✖

Disney has cast its Snow White for the upcoming, live-action of the classic animated film. On Tuesday, Disney announced that Rachel Zegler had been cast in the titular role, per Variety. It was originally announced that there would be a Snow White remake back in 2016.

Variety noted that Zegler beat out many other actors to become Disney's Snow White. In addition to portraying the Disney princess, Zegler will appear in a couple of major motion pictures in the near future. She stars as Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, which will also mark her feature film debut. West Side Story will be released later this year. The actor will also appear in the sequel to the superhero film Shazam. In response to the news of her casting, Zegler took to social media to share her excitement over the opportunity. She wrote, “I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK.” Zegler also shared a video on Twitter in which she meets Snow White, which she captioned with, “homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on.”

The upcoming Snow White adaptation will be directed by Marc Webb, who has directed films such as 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man. He said about Zegler's casting, “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale." While Disney has been in development for Snow White for some time now, it's clear that they are making headway in having the film actually come to life on the big screen. The film, which is still untitled, is expected to begin production sometime in 2022.

Of course, Disney fans know that this isn't the only classic film that's getting a remake. Disney is also hard at work on live-action adaptations of The Little Mermaid and Pinocchio. The Little Mermaid will star Halle Dailey in the titular role, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian. As for Pinocchio, Tom Hanks will play Geppetto, who creates the titular character, who will be portrayed by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.