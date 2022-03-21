Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.

Zegler was asked by a follower what she was planning to wear to the Academy Awards and she broke the news in the comments. “I’m not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” Zegler replied. When pressed for more details, the It Girl seemed to be as confused as the rest of us. “IDK y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she wrote. “I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage — I’m disappointed, too. but that’s OK. So proud of our movie.”

https://twitter.com/rachelzegler/status/1505661600065368064?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This revelation caused Zegler to trend on Twitter, so she took to the social media platform to thank everyone for their support. “my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do,” Zegler tweeted. “we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London) and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R.”

Zegler’s career is only getting started with her breakout role as Maria. She will next appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and is currently filming the live-action adaptation of Snow White as the Disney princess alongside Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen.