Here Are the 2018 Oscar Nominees and Winners

The Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, and we now have a full list of the big winners.

This year, the Oscars ceremony was hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel hosted the awards show in 2017 as well, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.

The big winner of the night was the Guillermo del Toro film, The Shape of Water. It took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Score, and Best Production Design.

Additionally, del Toro won Best Director.

Scroll down full a complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominees as well as the films and actors who took home the gold!

Best Picture

Get Out

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water – Winner

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – Winner

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – Winner

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST DIRECTOR

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro – Winner

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Coco – Winner

The Boss Baby

Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus – Winner

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – Winner

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Molly’s Game

Call Me by Your Name – Winner

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Mudbound

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

The Big Sick

Get Out – Winner

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman, Chile – Winner

The Insult, Lebanon

Loveless, Russia

On Body and Soul, Hungary

The Square, Sweden

ORIGINAL SONG

“This is Me,” The Greatest Showman

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco – Winner

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

The Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water – Winner

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049 – Winner

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread – Winner

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

SOUND EDITING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – Winner

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

SOUND MIXING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – Winner

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water – Winner

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dear Basketball – Winner

Garden Party

Negative Space

Lou

Revolting Rhymes

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

The Silent Child – Winner

All of Us

My Nephew Emmett

VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049 – Winner

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

FILM EDITING

Baby Driver

Dunkirk – Winner

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour – Winner

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder