Here Are the 2018 Oscar Nominees and Winners

The Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, and we now have a full list of the big winners.
This year, the Oscars ceremony was hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
Kimmel hosted the awards show in 2017 as well, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.
The big winner of the night was the Guillermo del Toro film, The Shape of Water. It took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Score, and Best Production Design.
Additionally, del Toro won Best Director.
Scroll down full a complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominees as well as the films and actors who took home the gold!
Best Picture
Congratulations to #GetOut on 4 #AcademyAward nominations including Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/uWEjORFO29— Get Out (@GetOutMovie) January 23, 2018
Get Out
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water – Winner
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – Winner
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Witness pure movie magic. Nominated for 13 Academy Awards #TheShapeofWater is now playing everywhere. Get tickets now: https://t.co/VmzrSsoS2V pic.twitter.com/aAVXitVXh8— The Shape of Water (@shapeofwater) January 26, 2018
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya – Winner
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
BEST DIRECTOR
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro – Winner
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Coco has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature & Best Song (“Remember Me”)! Congratulations to the #PixarCoco team! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/x8HQnPyrgB— Disney•Pixar’s Coco (@pixarcoco) January 23, 2018
Coco – Winner
The Boss Baby
Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus – Winner
Last Men In Aleppo
Strong Island
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – Winner
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Critics and audiences can’t stop raving about #MollysGame – now nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Adapted Screenplay. Get tickets now: https://t.co/8RHpWjdKyx pic.twitter.com/I024O3SSL1— Molly’s Game (@Mollys_Game) January 25, 2018
Molly’s Game
Call Me by Your Name – Winner
Logan
Mudbound
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
The Big Sick
Get Out – Winner
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman, Chile – Winner
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body and Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden
ORIGINAL SONG
.@TheAcademy celebrates The #GreatestShowman? with a Best Original Song nomination for This Is Me! ? #OscarNoms @BenjPasek @HeyItsJustin pic.twitter.com/Azs5weu9J4— The Greatest Showman (@GreatestShowman) January 23, 2018
“This is Me,” The Greatest Showman
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco – Winner
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
The Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water – Winner
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049 – Winner
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jvEpzAYFEp— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 23, 2018
Beauty and the Beast
Phantom Thread – Winner
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
SOUND EDITING
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk – Winner
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
SOUND MIXING
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk – Winner
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Congrats to the incredible team of #Dunkirk on today’s 8 Academy Award nominations. #OscarNoms #BestPicture #BestDirector pic.twitter.com/dbMwzwDMe9— Dunkirk (@dunkirkmovie) January 23, 2018
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water – Winner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dear Basketball – Winner
Garden Party
Negative Space
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
The Silent Child – Winner
All of Us
My Nephew Emmett
VISUAL EFFECTS
Congrats to the #BladeRunner2049 crafts team on 5 #OscarNoms, including #RogerDeakins for a record-making 14th nom for Cinematography. pic.twitter.com/h7DMHw15WO— #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) January 23, 2018
Blade Runner 2049 – Winner
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk – Winner
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour – Winner
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder