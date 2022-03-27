Oscars 2022: What Time, What Channel and When Are the 94th Annual Academy Awards

Hollywood’s biggest night has arrived, and movie lovers aren’t about to miss the 2022 Oscar winners in their moment of glory. After some detours due to the ongoing pandemic, the show officially is returning to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. The 94th Academy Awards brings together some of the biggest writers, directors, and actors of the past year for the special annual ceremony, and fans will have a front row seat as the awards are handed out.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 27 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will also be available via the ABC app with a TV provider. Once signed in with you TV provider, you can watch at abc.com/watch-live or select “live TV” in the ABC app.Fans will not necessarily need cable to view the event, though, as there are several streaming options for cord cutters. Streaming services that offer live TV will also carry the 94th Academy Awards Sunday night. Those services include Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. Most of these options offer a seven-day free trial, meaning you can sign up for free and cancel your subscription before being charged.

How to Watch



What: 94th Annual Academy Awards

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET, pre-show 6:30 p.m. ET

Loction: Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California

Online Stream: fuboTV, Hulu, ABC.com (via cable provider)

On TV: ABC Television

Live Blog



This year’s ceremony is set to mark a return to form in more ways than one. Along with returning to the Dolby Theater, the Oscars will also welcome back a host for the first time since Jimmy Kimmel emceed the 2018 ceremony. This year will see a trio of hosts including Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Speaking about the opportunity ahead of the ceremony, Schumer told Extra they are “having a blast preparing. Wanda and Regina are like complete comedy royalty to me. And for the three of us getting together, we’re having an absolute blast.” She also teased that she is “going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual].”

Those tuning in will get to watch as some of the biggest names from the past year take home the most coveted accolades, which will be presented by an A-list roster including Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Kevin Costner, and more. Racking up the most nominations this year is Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 12, including Best Picture. Other nominees in the category include Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story. Nominated in the Best Acting category are Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington, with Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart rounding out the Best Actress nominees.

Fans will not, however, get to see several awards being handed out live. It was previously announced that the awards for Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short, and Sound will be presented an hour before the live telecast starts. Those presentations will then be edited and aired later in the live broadcast.

The 2022 Oscars are set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC Sunday, March 27, live from the Dolby Theatre. Movie lovers can stream the event via services with that offer live TV, including Hulu with Live TV, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.