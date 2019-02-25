Oscars 2019: ‘Roma’ Actress Yalitza Aparicio Wows in Dreamy Seafoam on Red Carpet

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio stunned fans on Sunday as she stepped onto the Oscars 2019 red carpet in a seafoam green dress.

Aparicio, 25, has the lead role in Roma, a favorite in the foreign film category this year. The young actress made a splash with her Academy Awards debut. Her ball gown-style dress went over one shoulder, and was bedecked with sequins through the flowing green fabric.

The actress kept the rest of her look minimalistic. She wore her long dark hair straight down her back, and wore make-up in muted colors. A pair of of yellow diamond earrings, and a silver ring on one finger, but beyond that she was free of jewelery.

Aparicio is the first Latina to be nominated in the Academy Awards’ Best Actress category in 14 years. It is a triumphant night for her, having reached the lauded award show at such a young age. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight last week about how her career has changed since Roma.

“I have had a lot of offers,” she said of her next project, “but just because of the timing, I haven’t been able to commit to anything because I want to make sure that I give it my all.”

Whatever she signs on to next, Aparicio is sure to make it great. The Mexico native was a huge part of Roma’s success, and the movie remains her only film credit as an actress. She has become an overnight star, with huge endorsement deals and lots of media attention.

For her plus-one, Aparicio brought her mother to the Oscars on Sunday. The two spoke to ET again about her life-changing role, and how far off of her planned path it was. Speaking Spanish, Aparicio’s mother, who works as a housekeeper, called the night an “unforgettable dream.”

Aparicio holds a degree in education, and planned to become a teacher before she was cast in Roma. Her work as an actress is not that far off from what she was originally trained to do.

“I realize that being a teacher and being an actress can be quite similar,” she said. “We can teach the world through the presentation of this film.”

She has previously thanked her sister for “insisting that I go to the casting” for Roma.

Aparicio is up against Glen Close, Melissa McCarthy, Lady Gaga and Olivia Colman in the Best Actress category. The competition may be stiff, but Aparicio stands amongst giants in the industry, and at 25 that is a victory by itself.

The Oscars are live on Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.