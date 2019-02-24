Oscars 2019: ‘Pose’ Star Billy Porter Rocks a Tuxedo-Gown on Academy Awards Red Carpet

Singer and actor Billy Porter walked the Oscars red carpet wearing a unique velvet tuxedo gown that stunned photographers.

When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up. Thanks @CSiriano for creating this custom couture masterpiece. @OscarHeymanBros you have outdone yourselves with your iconic jewels. Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by Anna Bernabe. @TheAcademy #AcademyAwards2019 #oscars #oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/IpTG2OK20x — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 24, 2019

The Pose and American Horror Story actor, 49, called it a “custom couture masterpiece” from Christian Siriano, with jewellery by Oscar Heyman & Brothers, styled by Sam Ratelle and grooming by Anna Bernabe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans at home and at the Oscars immediately praised the unique look, which is sure to dominate all conversations of Oscar fashion this year.

“The king of Siam better watch out cause Billy Porter has come to teach the children,” Ben Platt wrote.

“Billy Porter shutting the whole damn thing DOWN!!! Level: ICONIC,” Chrishell Hartley wrote.

“Everyone can go home, Billy Porter just won Best Dressed,” one fan wrote.

“Finally some good news in 2019,” ELLE editor-in-chief Vanessa Craft wrote.

This is hardly the first time Porter has worn an eye-catching outfit on the red carpet. He also wore a gold-colored gown to the American Film Institute Awards in January when Pose was honored among the best TV Shows of 2018. When he attended the Golden Globes, Porter was decked out in a silver cape with a purple inside.

“I have always used clothes as a tool for self-expression and find immense pleasure in celebrating life, love and joy through fashion,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in early February.

Porter stars as Pray Tell on FX’s Pose, the newest series from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The role earned Porter a Golden Globe nomination.

Pose follows a group of characters during New York’s 1980s drag ball scene. It has the largest cast of transgender actors and the largest cast of LGBTQ characters for a scripted primetime series. It was also renewed for a second season, which will premiere later this year.

Aside from his role on Pose, the Pittsburgh native is best known for his Tony-winning performance as Lola in Kinky Boots. He also played Behold Chablis on American Horror Story: Apocalypse and won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for Kinky Boots.

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images