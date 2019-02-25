Oscars 2019: Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry Wear Insane Outfits While Presenting

The 2019 Oscars are off to a swift start, with a few Twitter-worthy moments already marking the 91st Academy Awards — as well as some wild outfits from presenters Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress and Atlanta star donned particularly insane costumes while announcing the winner for Costume Design — which ultimately went to Black Panther.

McCarthy’s over-the-top, stately outfit featured a long fur coat lined with plenty of plush stuffed animals, while Henry wore a similar hodge-podge of ridiculous attire. While the two explained the role of good costume design, they made cracks that the work is best done when it doesn’t distract from the storyline or character development — all while McCarthy played with a cute rabbit puppet, much to the audience’s delight.

Many Oscars viewers took to Twitter to gush over the funny moment.

“Melissa McCarthy is my favorite kind of hoot,” one Twitter user wrote.

“@melissamccarthy ‘s outfit for best costume design was genius,” another said.

“Omg #MelissaMcCarthy you are my hero,” someone said alongside a photo of their ridiculous get-ups.

“Ok, I absolutely LOVED the “get ups” of Brian Tyree Henry & Melissa McCarthy. & if Brian had tried to flipped that curl one more time….” someone else joked.

McCarthy is up for Best Actress for Can You Ever Forgive Me, and is up against Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Yalitza Aparicio for Roma and Glenn Close for The Wife.

But not everyone was happy with the moment.

“How many people had to pay off Melissa McCarthy to do that cringey costume design bit? Like just take the award seriously. These artists work just as hard, if not harder than the actors to achieve their dreams and win the awards,” someone tweeted.

“Melissa McCarthy looked so pretty on Red Carpet, then they make her put this on……ridiculous,” someone else said.

The Oscars are live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.