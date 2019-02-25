Oscars 2019: Kacey Musgraves Meets Her ‘Celeb Crush’ Sam Elliott on Red Carpet

Kacey Musgraves attended the 2019 Oscars on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and the country star was in for a memorable moment when she met her celebrity crush on the red carpet.

Musgraves used her Instagram Story to share a snap of herself with actor Sam Elliot, first sharing a captionless photo of the pair smiling together ahead of the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a second post, Musgraves added a series of yellow heart emojis over the image, writing, “My celeb crush nbd.”

Musgraves was at the ceremony to introduce a performance of one of the night’s Best Original Song nominees, welcoming David Rawling and Gillian Welch to the stage to perform “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Elliot was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in A Star Is Born, though he ultimately lost out on the trophy to Mahershala Ali, who won for Green Book.

For the ceremony, Musgraves wore a pink tulle gown by Giambattista Valli with a tiered skirt, statement sleeves and a rhinestone brooch at the waist. She let her dramatic dress take center stage and kept her dark hair in a low ponytail, wearing minimal jewelry and carrying a sparkling rhinestone clutch.

“I have been a fan of their works of art forever, so it’s an honor to get to wear this dress,” the 30-year-old said during E! Live from the Red Carpet. “It’s like, ‘Make way for the dress. I need about 10 feet.’”

For the annual Vanity Fair party after the show, Musgraves changed into a shimmering bronze Versace column gown fresh from the brand’s Fall 2019 runway show. She carried a metallic clutch and added coordinating copper tones to her eye makeup.

It was during an after party that Musgraves had another memorable celebrity encounter, with the Texas native tweeting that she had just met fellow singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell.

“I just shook Joni Mitchell’s (very soft) hand,” she wrote. “Can’t. Deal. With. Life.”

I just shook Joni Mitchell’s (very soft) hand. 😩❤️ Can’t. Deal. With. Life. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) February 25, 2019

Musgraves has had a memorable awards season this year, as she recently swept the Grammys when she took home trophies in all four categories she was nominated in, including Album of the Year for her 2018 effort, Golden Hour.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz