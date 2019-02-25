Why Bradley Cooper and Girlfriend Irina Shayk Keep Their Relationship Private

A Star Is Born Oscar-nominee Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk attended the 91st Academy Awards together, but they are a famously private couple.

Back in 2017, Howard Stern pressed Cooper on why he often took his mother to premieres instead of Shayk, and Cooper refused to go into details.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just don’t talk about certain things,” Cooper said at the time.

When Stern said he never understood why celebrities at Cooper’s level would not want to walk red carpets with the women in their lives, Cooper had a sarcastic answer read.

“You’re right, it’s so great to take someone you’re with to a place where a hundred people are going to photograph you every step you make and ask you tons of questions, and then rip it apart the next day. No, no, no, no, no,” the actor said, before adding, “If I was married it’s a different thing.”

The couple, who are parents to daughter Lea de Seine Shayk, made their red carpet debut in March 2016 at the L’Oreal Red Obsession Party, notes E! News. They also appeared together at the Golden Globes in January.

During an interview with The New York Times last summer, Cooper also said he didn’t “necessarily see the upside” of talking about his relationship publicly.

Even while on Ellen DeGeneres to talk about A Star Is Born, Cooper would not talk about his daughter.

“I know you don’t want to talk about the baby,” DeGeneres told him, before joking about the fake baby he held in American Sniper. “I just wanted to say, I knew you’d be a good father when I saw you in American Sniper.“

Cooper and Shayk were first seen together in April 2015, notes Elle. They also attended the Vanity Fair-Bloomberg White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but tried to keep their relationship so secret they arrived separately at the Met Gala that year. There were rumors their relationship was in trouble last fall, but those have proven untrue.

“They were all smiles and looked like they were having such a fun time,” a source told Us Weekly after they were seen at Disneyland in December. “When I saw them, they were leaving Disneyland and heading to California Adventure. He was carrying [Lea]. I was walking in between him and [Shayk], so I saw him look back laughing and gesturing for her to come up next to him.”

A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper and Best Actress for Lady Gaga.

Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images