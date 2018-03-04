What’s in $100K Swag Bag for This Year’s Oscar Nominees

The swag bag that the 2018 Oscar nominees will receive this year is reportedly worth around $100,000, but what’s in it?

Throughout the years, the nominees have been given a plethora of different items in the “Everybody Wins” bag.

For example, in 2016 the Oscar swag bag included a Vampire breast lift, a 10-day VIP trip to Israel, a 15-day private walking tour of Japan, laser treatments at 740 Park MD, a Haze vaporizer, and a Nuelle Fiera vibrator.

The swag bags are not technically given out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, due to tax reasons. Rather, they use a group known as Distinctive Assets to put together the giveaways.

Scroll down to see what all the company has put together for the 2018 Academy Awards.

Getaways

Among the many things being given away in this years Oscar swag bags are free vacations.

The nominees will be given opportunities to travel to three exotic places: Tanzania, Hawaii and Greece.

Fitness

The Oscar nominees will also be given fitness gear, along with complimentary sessions with a celebrity personal trainer.

Inside the “Everybody Wins” bag, nominees will find weight loss supplements, and a wearable forearm water bottle supplied by Wetsleeve.

There will also be something to help with mental health called “shrink bad memories” course, as reported by The Mirror.

For good oral health, a “mud toothpaste” will be included as well.

Treats

There are a number of food items in the Oscar nominee swag bag this year.

In addition to organic vegan lollipops from Delicacies Candy & Confections and Rouge Maple maple syrup, nominees will be getting Southern Wicked Lemonade and Quincy Herbals tea.

They will also receive a crate of locally-grown oranges and a gift card to EpiFruit, a delivery app service, as reported by AOL.

A box of gourmet pretzels form Posh Pretzels will be in the swag bag as well, along with a copy of Cook Yourself Happy: The Danish Way, a cookbook written by Caroline Fleming.

Additionally, Mexican soda company Jarritos is offering to donate their drinks to any event of the nominee’s choosing.

Miscellaneous

In addition to the vacations, fitness paraphernalia and food items, the Oscar nominees will also be getting various other things.

They will receive jewelry made with conflict-free diamonds, according to The Telegraph, as well as makeup specially formulated for people with older skin, and designer lunchboxes.

A $10,000 donation to the animal shelter of their choosing is also offering the swag bags, as is a lifetime supply of makeup foundation.

Interestingly, there will also be a “saliva collection kit”, a blood red cruelty-free, vegan bath bomb from PETA, and “holistic” pet food.

Oscar Nominated Films You Can Stream Now on Netflix

The Oscars are just under one month away and many are wondering if any of the nominated films are available to stream on Netflix.

As it turns out, there are quite a few.

Keep scrolling to see which Academy Award-nominated films you can watch right now on Netlfix.

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jvEpzAYFEp — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 23, 2018

Nominated categories: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design.

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Beauty and the Beast is a live-action remake of the 1991 Disney film of the same name about a young woman who sacrifices herself to save her father from a beastly creature who she eventually develops feelings for.

Mudbound

Nominated categories: Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige as Florence Jackson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, and Best Cinematography.

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, and Mary J. Blige.

Mudbound is a period drama that takes place in rural Mississippi and centers on two World War II veterans who have returned home from war to face further challenges and struggles.

The Boss Baby

The Boss Baby has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Congratulations to the entire #BossBaby team! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/p3NtoU1DQP — DreamWorks Animation (@DWAnimation) January 23, 2018

Nominated category: Best Animated Feature Film.

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Miles Bakshi, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and Tobey Maguire.

The Boss Baby is about a boy who discovers that his new little brother is a secret agent in the fight for adult’s love between puppies and babies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Congratulations to #GotGVol2 on its Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Huxe0luIIm — GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) January 24, 2018

Nominated category: Best Visual Effects.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the sequel to 2014s Guardians of the Galaxy and follows the Marvel comics superhero team on their continuing adventures.