Michael Jackson Biopic Casts Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Emmy Award-winning actor Colman Domingo will portray Joe Jackson, the archetypal hard-driving patriarch of the Jackson family, in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

Per an official press release, audiences will be reintroduced to Jackson through his nephew Jaafar Jackson, who will star as the music icon in the film. Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer films) will helm the movie, which will be produced by Graham King/GK Films (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Aviator, The Departed films) from a script written by three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan.

"Few actors present themselves with Colman's screen presence and force of will," said King. "We're so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn't be more excited to have him join us on this journey."

Fuqua added, "Colman has such incredible range – he puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation. I'm grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager."

Domingo said, "I'm excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar's incredible transformation."

The Rustin star continued, "After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael's essence is simply on another level."

In addition to his Oscar-nominated performance in Rustin, Domingo won an Emmy for his guest role in Euphoria. Domingo has also been acclaimed for his roles in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Zola, and the newly released musical film version of The Color Purple, as well as his starring role on Fear the Walking Dead.

According to the release, "Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

Michael is being produced by King and the executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Universal Pictures International and Lionsgate have scheduled the worldwide release for April 18th, 2025. The film is currently in production.