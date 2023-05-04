'One Ranger' Star Dominique Tipper on Reuniting With Thomas Jane in New Movie (Exclusive)

Dominque Tipper stars in the new movie One Ranger, which will be released in theatres and on digital on May 5. The film is a reunion for the 34-year-old actress as she stars opposite Thomas Jane, who also starred with her in the Prime Video series The Expanse. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Tipper who explained why she wanted to work on the movie.

"I think firstly getting to work with Thomas Jane again was top of my list because I loved doing The Expanse with him," Tipper exclusively told PopCulture. "But then the nature of these roles is so different in contrast to the roles we play on The Expanse. It's really fun for me to — I'm from the east end in London — go a little more into playing like a working-class blue-collar east-end character. And I put my kind of own spin on it with the skinhead vibe, early skinhead, not a neo-Nazi skinhead. I wanted to create this look that very much spoke to working-class London and create this character that embodies that. And so that really drew me to playing Smith as well. I just thought it would be so much fun and it was."

(Photo: Lionsgate)

In One Ranger, Tipper plays Jennifer Smith, a British intelligence agent who teams up with Texas Ranger Alex Tyree (Jane) to take down a terrorist (Dean Jagger). In a film that has a lot of action, Tipper was in the middle of those scenes, which is something she enjoys.

"I love doing action," Tipper said. "I can't tell you... It's so much fun. I think as well I was a backup dancer for 12 years before I started acting. And so there is an element of fight choreography that is dance choreography, picking it up and putting everything in place, but then just getting to express rage, but I guess with this character, a bit more technique. But I just find it so much fun and I am always up for doing anything with action."

Tipper enjoyed reuniting with Jane. However, One Ranger also stars John Malkovich, and he is another reason she wanted to be part of the project. "When they say what else drew me to the project, I was like, 'I'm sorry John's going to be in this,'" Tipper stated. "Yeah, it was very cool. It's only a couple scenes, but yeah, it was great and very... As a younger actor, it's very cool to be in anything with him next to someone of his stature. It was great."