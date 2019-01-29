Leonardo DiCaprio Gives First Taste of Character in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Murders Movie, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are bringing the heat in Quentin Tarantino‘s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and DiCaprio is giving fans a personal look at what to expect.

DiCaprio—who’s known for primarily posting his efforts in fighting climate change and ways of salvaging different animal species and indigenous tribes—switched things up by sharing a few photos on Instagram of scenes from the new movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He captioned it with, “#OnceUponATimeInHollywood.”

View this post on Instagram #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @vanityfair A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jan 25, 2019 at 1:11pm PST

The movie is set in Los Angeles during 1969 and centered around the infamous Charles Manson Murders. It tells a story of two guys, Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) who is a former star of a TV series and his long-time stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt) who are both struggling to make it in Hollywood. Dalton has a rather famous neighbor — Sharon Tate.

The first photo shows Pitt shaking hands at a bar with one of the characters, while DiCaprio stands behind the two, seemingly pleased with what’s going on — whether it be a deal just made or an introduction of some sort.

The second photo shows the actor in action, jumping from the bed of a truck with a gun in hand. As for the third photo, it appears fans get an inside look at his character, Dalton, and his TV look. He appears to be performing in front of either an audience or cameras — maybe both — while three dancers surround him.

The star-studded cast include actors and actresses like Pitt and DiCaprio, alongside other big names like Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie and Damian Lewis.

According to Variety, this is the first project Tarantino has done since the director cut ties with The Weinstein Company in the wake of the “Me Too” movement after sexual abuse allegations surfaced around Harvey Weinstein.

The co-financier of the film is a Beijing based studio called Bona Film Group and is running alongside Sony’s Colombia Pictures in efforts to bring the story to the big screen. The studio is expected to handle the film’s distribution throughout China and will participate in the movie’s global box office earnings, whereas Sony Pictures Releasing will distribute it worldwide.

Tarantino — who spent most of his life in L.A. — spent five years writing the script. He also met with Tate’s younger sister, Debra Tate, who wasn’t a fan of the film at first. After having a sit-down with the director, she began to understand that his intentions of telling her sisters horrific story was pure.

“This movie is not what people would expect it to be when you combine the Tarantino and Manson names,” she said.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was originally set to release on the anniversary as well, but the production switched it to hit theaters July 26.