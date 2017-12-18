‘Ocean’s 8’ Poster Released, Touts the New Crew

Ocean’s 8 is almost here, and the first poster for the all-female reboot of the Ocean’s Trilogy has officially been released.

BREAKING!! Here’s you FIRST LOOK at the one-sheet for #Oceans8!! pic.twitter.com/jBghSxDSdm — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) December 14, 2017

The film stars Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter.

Bullock stands at the forefront of the poster, followed by the other women staring straight ahead and looking like their generally fierce selves.

The movie is a spinoff of the popular Ocean’s Trilogy, which starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the sister of Clooney’s character Danny Ocean, who recruits a crew of female cons to pull off a major heist of her own at the Met Gala in New York City.

“I am Danny Ocean’s sister,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been incarcerated for about five years and you find out why during the course of the film. I mean, that’s sort of a tiny subplot. But that’s, you know, but I’m definitely his sister and we definitely come from the same family and we’re both very good at what we do in our own special way. So you can only imagine that once I get out, that’s when the heist ensues.”

“We’re not a reboot,” the Oscar winner added. “We’re just a this is what’s happening in 2017. It’s not even a passing of the torch. It’s a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women.”

Ocean’s 8 is slated for release on June 8, 2018.

Photo Credit: Smokehouse Pictures