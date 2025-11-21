NSYNC Shuts Down Biopic Plans, Report Claims

There won’t be an *NSYNC documentary, at least any time soon. Fans were excited at the potential of the iconic boy band reuniting to curate their life story for film, but one report is shooting that idea down.

TMZ reports the band turned the film down because they weren’t sold on the pitch or producer behind the project. It never even got to the screenwriter stage.

The idea was brought to the band by Justin Timberlake’s manager after Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz started began pitching it. As a unite, the band unified and believed that Neal might not be the right fit for this project, per the report.

The group reportedly wanted to speak with other producers aside from Neal, but eventually, they landed on focusing on the much-wanted reunion tour, and it was reportedly something Timberlake wasn’t even on board with. There was a deal that all five members would be part of the potential biopic, despite Timberlake’s personal team bringing it to the table. Timberlake made it clear he had no interest in doing it without his band members.

The band is reuniting, but potentially without Timberlake, for a world tour. The remaining four were set to sign a stadium tour deal from Live Nation and AEG last August for a 2026 run. The offer was presented to all five, but Timberlake didn’t participate in any of the discussions.

Timberlake has recently opened up about being diagnosed with Lyme disease, an inflammatory disease characterized at first by a rash, headache, fever, and chills, and later by possible arthritis and neurological and cardiac disorders, caused by bacteria that are transmitted by ticks.

A source told PEOPLE last month that the singer is focused on healing and recovering from his solo tour. “Since Justin wrapped his tour over the summer, they’ve focused on family time,” the source told the publication. “The tour was rough for everyone. Justin had fatigue, pain and was just exhausted. After his Lyme disease diagnosis and powering through the tour, he’s been focused on healing and taking care of himself. He’s explored treatments and is taking it seriously.”