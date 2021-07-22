Jordan Peele's Next Horror Film Revealed, With 'Get Out' Star Already Attached

✖

Jordan Peele and Universal Pictures released the first poster for the Get Out filmmaker's next movie, which is simply titled Nope. The movie comes out exactly a year from Thursday, on July 22, 2022. Little is known about the project, but it will reunite him with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya. Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun will also star in the film.

Universal and Peele have not released a logline for the film, as the poster's only slogan boasts, "A new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele." The poster shows an ominous cloud hanging over a city, with a string of flags dangling from the cloud. Peele only added a cloud emoji when he shared the poster on Twitter. The poster does confirm that Peele used IMAX cameras to film select sequences.

Aside from the three leads mentioned on the post, Nope will also star Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA), and Michael Wincott (The Crow), reports Variety. Kaluuya earned an Oscar nomination for his breakout role in Peele's Get Out, and won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor earlier this year for Judas and the Black Messiah. Yeun, who shot to fame on The Walking Dead, earned his first Oscar nomination this year for Minari. Palmer recently starred in Hustlers and the Fox series Star. Palmer just earned an Emmy nomination for Turnt Up with the Taylors.

Nope is only expected to be available in theaters next year. Unlike Warner Bros. and Disney, Universal has remained dedicated to the theatrical releases while also signing deals with movie theater chains to allow it to release its films to premium video-on-demand platforms at least 17 days after they hit theaters. Peele's Monkeypaw Productions has a five-year deal with Universal, which has released all three of Peele's films.

Peele was once known for his comedic work, winning an Emmy for the Comedy Central series Key and Peele in 2016. However, as a director and producer, he has taken on more serious work, starting off with the surprise box office smash Get Out, which pulled in $255.6 million. The film earned Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, making him the first Black writer to win the award. Get Out was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture. In 2019, Peele was nominated for Best Picture again as co-producer on Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. Peele's second film, Us, was also a hit in 2019, grossing $255.1 million worldwide.

Peele is also a producer on Nia DaCosta's Candyman remake, which Universal will release on Aug. 27. Peele also narrated and co-produced the latest Twilight Zone reboot, which ran for two seasons from 2019 to 2020. The series is available to stream on Paramount+.