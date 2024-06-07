'Maxxxine': Jenna Ortega Could Reprise Her 'X' Role in Upcoming Horror Movie

Jenna Ortega may be poised to return to one of her pre-Wednesday roles. Two years after starring in Ti West's hit horror film X, the actress may be set to reprise her role as Lorraine Day in MaXXXine opposite Mia Goth's Maxine Minx.

Ortega's possible cameo in the upcoming film was teased in the most recent MaXXXine trailer, released by A24 on June 5. As the upcoming film is set to flash forward to 1985 Los Angeles, Goth's Maxine is dealing with the aftermath of the brutal massacre at the rural Texas farm, which saw her walk away as the sole survivor. Some fans believe that one man seen in the trailer holding a sign reading, "Satan stole my daughter," and wearing a shirt with Lorraine's face on it could be Lorraine's father, with others believing that Lorraine's scream could be heard in the trailer. Although Ortega's Lorraine was among the list of victims in X, some fans seem to think Lorraine may return as one of Maxine's hallucinations or possibly through the footage of the adult film the characters made in X that police recovered at the end of the film.

(Photo: A24)

Ortega herself toyed with the rumors when she took to her Instagram Story following the trailer's release to share what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes photo of herself as Lorraine, sporting a bloody hand, giving a nod to the upcoming movie when she wrote, "Xxx." In a separate post, the actress reshared A24

Adding some meat to the theory is the fact that another dead character is set to return: Pearl. The first trailer released for MaXXXine in April showed a glimpse of the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 horror flick Psycho. In the window of the Bates family home behind the motel, Maxine saw the ghost of Pearl, a character Goth also portrayed in both X and its follow-up Pearl.

(Photo: A24)

It's possible that Ortega's post was simply in response to the announcement that X is returning to theaters for one-night only on June 18. Screenings for the film are set to begin at 7 p.m. local time and will include "an exclusive post-credit sneak peek at MaXXXine." In another post to her Instagram Story, Ortega reshared A24's post about the film's return to the big screen two years after its initial release, writing, "June 18."

Along with Goth, MaXXXine stars Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Cannavale as LAPD agents, with Kevin Bacon starring as a private detective. Elizabeth Debicki takes on the role of a film director. The cast also includes Moses Sumney, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Lily Collins. MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5.