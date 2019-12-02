‘No Time to Die’ Releases First Teaser Trailer for Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Role

James Bond is set to return in No Time to Die — the 25th film based on Ian Fleming’s British super spy series, and the final to feature Daniel Craig in the iconic role. The film will hit theaters on April 8, 2020, but the first trailer is set to be released this coming Wednesday, likely to see plenty of action with the holiday releases coming in December.

The teaser for that trailer dropped Sunday night and keeps things to the point in terms of what fans are looking. There’s Craig at his best, plenty of action, some mad stunts and a whole host of gun play. And if that doesn’t do it for you, the music will pump you until you’re ready.

Craig confirmed this is his last run as Bond, confirming as much in a recent interview promoting Knives Out.

“Yes! In the future, someone else has to do it,” Craig told Express before adding his thoughts on directing a bond. “For God’s sake, no! I want to come home, eat something, and then go to bed. If you’re a director, then at night you’re still with the producers, screenwriters, and what do I know on the phone. And then after two hours of sleep, you have to back up to the set. No thanks!”

Craig will face off against Oscar-winner Rami Malek as the latest villain in the series, while Naomie Harries will return as Moneypenny, Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel will play her own version of a super spy and Ralph Fiennes returns as M.

True Detective alum Cary Fukanaga will direct the film, taking the reins after a rocky pre-production period that saw director Danny Boyle leave the project. Production was also put on hold temporarily after Daniel Craig was injured on set.

While the trailer doesn’t provide much in terms of plot, the general synopsis released gives us a glimpse at a Bond who is ready to relax away from service.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Hopefully we’ll learn more on Wednesday. Fans of the series are definitely excited.