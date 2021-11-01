‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ House Is Officially for Sale

Scary movie lovers now have the chance to own a piece of horror history. The house featured in Wes Craven’s 1984 horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street is officially on the market, though those familiar with the movie will know the home is not a dream home, but rather a nightmare. According to the Los Angeles Times, the house, fictionally known as 1428 Elm St., was listed for $3.25 million, in October, villain Freddy Krueger not included.

Built in 1919, the Dutch Colonial home is located in Spaulding Square, a small neighborhood in Los Angeles. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with the property also boasting a kitchen, designer bathroom, and patio. According to Heather T. Roy of Douglas Elliman, who holds the listing with Learka Bosnak, “the façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door.” Roy said that inside, the home is “a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist,” featuring white walls, walnut floors, and dramatic arched doorways.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The home featured prominently in A Nightmare on Elm Street, the first installment of the larger Elm Street franchise, which centers on Freddy Krueger as he kills people in their dreams. The 1984 slasher was set in Springwood, Ohio. Speaking to CNN, Roy said, “what’s fun about this house is that it’s in Los Angeles, where you can be in the grocery store with your favorite movie star or live in a house that’s been the facade of a lot of different films, and this one especially is a lot of people’s favorite movie.”

When shelling out the hefty $3.25 million to own the home, which there is already a “high amount of interest” in, you will be moving into a rather special neighborhood filled with horror history, as it is located in the same neighborhood as another home featured in A Nightmare on Elm Street, as well as a house from Halloween, the fan-favorite horror franchise centered on Michael Myers.

This marks the first time the home has been listed since Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria bought it for $2.1 million in 2013. It marks just the latest iconic spooky house to hit the market. Back in September, it was reported that the Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring hit the market for a whopping $1.2 million. Originally built in 1836, the Burrillville farmhouse is said to be haunted and was the site of intense paranormal activity that plagued the Perron family in the ’70s. The current owners said the home still boasts some paranormal activity.