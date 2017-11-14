New ‘Jumanji’ Trailer Released

Another trailer for the new Jumanji sequel has been released. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, will hit theaters in December.

Rather than a reboot, this film will be a direct sequel to the original Jumanji. While in the jungle, the crew will come along the tree house where Robin Williams’ character lived during his time in the game.

Welcome to the Jungle also stars Alex Wolff, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale, and was directed by Jake Kasdan.

Gillan explained how Welcome to the Jungle is connected to the 1995 original.

“Well I’ve always wondered where Robin Williams’ character went for all of that time in the first one,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actress explained to Collider. “It was sort of left to the imagination a little. That’s where this film comes in, we get to see exactly where he went and what it feels like and what it looks like I guess that’s the biggest difference.”

Johnson also told Cinema Blend this week that Williams’ character will be referenced throughout the new film.

“Without giving too much away, for example, the journey that Alan Parrish went on [in the original film]… we sort of realize that he was the one that discovered that there are multiple Jumanji worlds,” Johnson told the site.

Johnson explained that it was important to him, director Jake Kasdan and producer Matt Tolmach to pay tribute to the late Williams and the original movie in an organic way.

“I think we came up with some really nice ways to pay homage, and I think the family is going to be very, very happy with it,” he said.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will hit theaters on Dec. 20.