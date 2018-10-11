New ‘Glass’ Trailer Released

A brand new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass has been released and it features quite a bit of new footage.

[Please note: There will be spoilers below for the films Split and Unbreakable. Read on at your own risk.]

The new trailer reveals Samuel L. Jackson‘s Mr. Glass teaming up with James McAvoy‘s Kevin Wendell Crumb — aka The Horde — to carry out some nefarious plans.

Bruce Willis’ David Dunn is then forced to have to stop them and mayhem ensues. Glass is the culmination of years of storytelling from Shyamalan, beginning with with film Unbreakable in 2000 and continuing with 2016’s Split.

In addition to Willis, Jackson, and McAvoy, Glass also features actresses Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor-Joy. Paulson plays a new character in the franchise, but Taylor-Joy is reprising her role from Split.

In 2017, Shyamalan spoke with A.V. Club and shared his thoughts on some of his creative choices, specifically the idea of “an obsession with home” as evident in films of his such as Signs, The Village and The Visit.

“I don’t know why, but certainly many filmmakers return to the same tropes over and over. Maybe they’re trying to work out something? For me, I find it endlessly interesting, the family dynamic,” Shyamalan explained. “Taking something extraordinary and pitting that against a family dynamic—that’s great for me. Maybe it has something to do with the way I live. Maybe if I was unmarried and I was dating constantly, I’d write about a dude who dates a lot of women. [Laughs.]”

“You write what you know. I mean, you can see, the girls who star in [Split] are 18, 19, 20 years old—my daughters’ age. When I wrote Abigail Breslin’s part in Signs, that’s how old my daughter was. They were both 5 years old. I [tried to write] how she thinks and how she dreams,” he added. “You know, ‘Is she connected to something that I’m not aware of?’ Those thoughts go through your head.”

Shyamalan then addressed the “reverse” in Split, which features two main characters who both come from fractured home lives. He revealed that this was on purpose, so that he could explore “what happens if the home environment is the tormentor.”

“That’s true in both of their cases—one with the mom, the other with an uncle,” Shyamalan went on to say. “If the thing that was supposed to be your strength—because you find your power from that family dynamic—is flipped, and you’re shattered by that dynamic. And you have these two people meet that can see that in each other.”

Glass is scheduled to be released in theaters on Jan. 18, 2019.