Air Times and Dates for All 57 New Christmas Movies

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the slew of new Christmas movies coming to TV are sure to make it the happiest season of all.

With a little Christmas magic for the sake of romance, UP’s Second Chance Christmas, which premieres on November 18, is sure to give you the right amount of Christmas cheer to kick off the holiday season. Continuing with the Yuletide romance, a Secret Santa finds herself in a sticky situation when someone tries to steal her credit and the man she’s pining for when With Love, Christmas premieres on the Hallmark Channel.

From Hallmark Channel to Lifetime, the TV lineup is going to be as full as Santa’s bag of presents. Take a look at the full list of Yuletide films coming to the small screen this year.

November 18

8 p.m. – Coming Home for Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – Christmas Homecoming (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

9 p.m. – Second Chance Christmas (UP)

November 19

6 p.m. – The Sweetest Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

7 p.m. – Christmas Calendar (UP)

8 p.m. – A Gift to Remember (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – A Bramble House Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

November 20

8 p.m. – Enchanted Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

November 22

4 p.m. – Marry Me at Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – With Love, Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

10 p.m. – Christmas Festival of Ice (Hallmark Channel)

November 23

7 p.m. – Christmas in the Air (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

8 p.m. – The Mistletoe Inn (Hallmark Channel)

8 p.m. – Instrument of War (BYUtv)

November 24

5 p.m. – The Perfect Christmas Present (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

8 p.m. – Finding Santa (Hallmark Channel)

November 25

8 p.m. – The Christmas Train (Hallmark Channel)

8 p.m. – Wrapped Up in Christmas (Lifetime)

November 26

7 p.m. – Christmas Solo (UP)

8 p.m. – A Very Merry Toy Store (Lifetime)

8 p.m. – Switched for Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – A Joyous Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

9 p.m. – Snowmance (ION Television)

November 27

9 p.m. – Angry Angel (Freeform)

November 28

9 p.m. – A Very Country Christmas (UP)

9 p.m. – A Song for Christmas (Hallmark Movies and Mysteries)

November 29

6 p.m. – Miss Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

December 2

8 p.m. – Four Christmases and a Wedding (Lifetime)

8 p.m. – Tiny Christmas (Nickelodeon)

8 p.m. – Christmas in Evergreen (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – Christmas in Angel Falls (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

December 3

7 p.m. – Miss Me This Christmas (TV One)

7 p.m. – 12 Days of Giving (UP)

7 p.m. – Engaging Father Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

8 p.m. – My Christmas Prince (Lifetime)

8 p.m. – Christmas at Holly Lodge (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – Magical Christmas Ornaments (Hallmark Mysteries & Movies)

9 p.m. – The Spruces and The Pines (ION)

December 7

8 p.m. – Psych: The Movie (USA)

December 9

8 p.m. – Christmas in Mississippi (Lifetime)

8 p.m. – Christmas Encore (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – The Christmas Cottage (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

9 p.m. – Runaway Christmas Bride (ION)

December 10

7 p.m. – You Can’t Fight Christmas (TV One)

7 p.m. – Christmas Princess (UP)

8 p.m. – Sharing Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – A Royal Christmas Ball (ION)

9 p.m. – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

December 16

8 p.m. – Snowed Inn Christmas (Lifetime)

8 p.m. – Christmas Next Door (Hallmark Channel)

9 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

9 p.m. – A Christmas Cruise (ION)

December 17

8 p.m. – Christmas Connection (Hallmark Channel)

December 23

8 p.m. – Christmas Getaway (Hallmark Channel)

December 25

7 p.m. – Winter Wedding (UP)

8 p.m. – When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree (Hallmark Channel)

December 30

8 p.m. – Royal New Year’s Eve (Hallmark Channel)