New Alien: Covenant Clip Shows More Tension, Less Gore

The early teases of the Alien: Covenant film has relied heavily on showing audiences that there will be nasty Xenomorphs reprising their role as killing machines. There was some level of death — and subsequently gore — attached to each of them.

“She Won’t Go Quietly” was just under one minute of tense interaction between Daniels (Katherine Waterston) and MUTHUR, the Covenant’s onboard AI. That is until MUTHUR goes silent, thus triggering in the crew something has gone wrong.

In Alien: Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

