Neve Campbell Reportedly Not Returning for 'Scream 6' Next Year

✖

Neve Campbell may not return for next year's Scream 6 as rumors continue to circulate that the scream queen will be sitting this iteration of the popular horror franchise out. Campbell has reportedly been telling fans this news herself on the convention circuit, making waves online without making an official declaration about whether or not iconic franchise heroine Sidney Prescott will be making another appearance.

Lending credence to the speculation is the official plot description for Scream 6, which indicates that the franchise is moving forward with new characters: "The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." While it's unclear what the "fresh chapter" means for the franchise, introducing all-new characters would mean the first Scream movie without Campbell.

In Scream 5, the actress' character returned to face off against Ghostface once again after the death of Dewey (David Arquette), closing out that chapter in the bloody story and possible Campbell's involvement in Scream 6, which is scheduled to drop in theaters on March 31, 2023. Also making waves in Scream 5 was the return of Courteney Cox, Arquette and Roger L. Jackson, who reprised his role as the voice of Ghostface, as well as Marley Shelton who returned as Judy Hicks from Scream 4.

Confirmed to return for the next iteration of the franchise are Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara), as well as Hayden Panettiere, who will be reprising her Scream 4 character Kirby. Last week, Dermot Mulroney became the newest cast member, signing on to play a police officer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are returning as writers for Scream 6 while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, will return as directors. Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena. The newest Scream film is currently available to stream on Paramount+, as is Scream 4.