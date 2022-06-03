'Scream 6' Adds Dermot Mulroney to Cast

✖

The cast of Scream 6 continues to grow, as it's now been announced that Dermot Mulroney has joined the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mulroney will be playing a cop, though his character's name was not revealed. While few details about the film are available, we do know that it "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

The news of Mulroney's casting comes almost one month after it was revealed that Scream 5 stars Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding (Chad) will all return for Scream 6. The film is set to begin filming this summer and is currently scheduled to debut in theatres on March 31, 2023. The new movie will be directed by the filmmaking team Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — who also helmed Scream 5 — from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

In addition to the aforementioned casting, it was also previously revealed that Hayden Panettiere has joined the film, reprising her role as Kirby Reed from Scream 4. This will mark the actress' first movie role in eight years. Along with Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Panettiere's Kirby is one of the only other notable past Scream figures to survive a showdown with Ghostface. It is currently unknown if Campbell and Cox will return as well.

In Scream (2021), Woodsboro teen Tara (Ortega) is stalked and attacked by Ghostface. This becomes just the first in a new string of bloody crimes committed by the iconic horror character. Dewey (David Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and Gail (Cox) — now his ex-wife — to let them know what's happening. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees.

In addition to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, Roger L. Jackson returned as the voice of Ghostface, and Marley Shelton reprised her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4. The newest Scream film is currently available to stream on Paramount+, along with Scream 4. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of the streaming service can do so by clicking here.