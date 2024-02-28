Rebecca Ferguson Says A-List Co-Star 'Screamed at' Her and Left Her in Tears

Ferguson did not name the individual, but stated that she confronted them over their bad behavior.

Rebecca Ferguson recently opened up about a terrible past on-set incident involving an A-list co-star who "screamed at" her and left the actress in tears. Ferguson shared the story during an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, recalling an "absolute idiot of a costar" that she once had to work with.

"I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," Ferguson recalled, being careful not to disclose the individual's identity. She did, however, confirm that it was not Hugh Jackman — who she starred opposite in The Greatest Showman (2017) and Reminiscence (2021) — or Tom Cruise, who she worked with in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

"And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at," Ferguson went on to say. "But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set." Ferguson remembered the actor saying things to her like, "You call yourself an actor?" and "This is what I have to work with?"

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024

"I stood there just breaking," Ferguson said, then going on to reveal that, even though she was "so scared," she confronted the individual. "I looked at this person and I said, 'You can eff off. I'm gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,'" Ferguson recalled saying to the costar. "And then I remember the producers came up and said, 'You can't do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.'"

Since the producers wouldn't let them work separately, the Silo actress says she asked to act to the back of her costar's head. "And I did," she said. "I thought it shouldn't have to be that way. And I remember going to the director afterward and saying, 'What is happening?'"

She eventually found some support on set. "The director said, 'You're right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I'm trying to fluff this person because it's so unstable,'" she shared. "And it was great from that moment but it took so long for me to get to that."

Finally, Dune: Part 2 star shared that she used the incident to help guide her in subsequent acting jobs. "From that moment," she said, "I have never let myself get to a point where I've got home and gone, 'Why did that happen?'"