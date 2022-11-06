Netflix's 'Pinocchio' Is Being Called a 'Masterpiece'
Some critics have now seen Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and the reviews are outstanding. The movie is coming to Netflix next month, but first, it will get screenings in select theaters starting on Friday, Nov. 11. So far, it sounds like it will be worth the trip.
These days, most people know Pinocchio from the iconic 1940 Disney animated film, but the fairy tale goes back much further than that. Consequently, Disney does not hold any intellectual property rights over Pinocchio, which is how we are ending up with two live-action films in the same year. However, while Disney's new take on Pinocchio tries to appeal to children, the one del Toro has co-written and co-directed takes a much darker approach.
Del Toro co-wrote Pinocchio with Patrick McHale and Matthew Robins and co-directed the movie with Mark Gustafson. The movie was produced by Netflix Animation, The Jim Henson Company and Shadow Machine. It uses stop-motion and animation together rather than relying entirely on CGI, and is technically del Toro's first-ever animated feature film.
This version of Pinocchio stars Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. It is already being described as a heartbreaking work. With 20 reviews accounted for so far on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 100 percent score. Read on to see why.
Masterpiece
Wow! There are no words for the exquisite masterpiece that Guillermo del Toro has made with #pinocchiomovie. Every detail is exceptional. Alexandre Desplat’s score is delightful. I’m in love. pic.twitter.com/grrbpe9ELc— Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 6, 2022
Variety's Jazz Tangcay was the one to describe del Toro's Pinocchio as a true "exquisite masterpiece."
Award Buzz
#PinocchioMovie is phenomenal — and going to be VERY difficult to beat this season. Jaw dropping visuals from top to bottom and a story that’s absolutely brimming with enthusiasm for love & life, and spreading that enthusiasm to others. Thank you, @RealGD & co. My heart is full. pic.twitter.com/YatuispSzi— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 6, 2022
Writer Perri Nemiroff got some award buzz started by predicting that this movie would be "VERY difficult to beat this season."
Time
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is such a gorgeous film. The craftsmanship & attention to detail is second to none. I truly admire how much time, heart & passion del Toro pours into all of his projects. He really is one of the best filmmakers of this generation. #pinocchiomovie pic.twitter.com/LanyRIdd3G— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 6, 2022
Critic Scott Menzel praised del Toro as a once-in-a-generation talent, and remarked on how much time had clearly been dedicated to this film.
Faith in Remakes
Guillermo del Toro’s #pinocchiomovie is a cinematic achievement in every way. The story, the score, the animation, the del Toroesque of it all. You'll cry, you'll be moved and this film will make you believe that perhaps remakes aren't as bad as initially believed #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/4CgvFRXOMh— Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) November 6, 2022
Rosa Parra joked that this movie would restore the audience's belief in remakes. The critic felt that this movie was very distinctly "del Toroesque."
Emotional
Guillermo del Toro’s PINOCCHIO is unlike any version you’ve ever seen before. A master work by a master. A technical marvel and one of the most emotionally resonant films of the year. I lost count at how many times I cried. It’s stunning. #pinocchiomovie pic.twitter.com/fdh7aygBVp— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) November 6, 2022
Erik Anderson – and many other critics – emphasized how strong their emotional response to this movie was, even knowing the source material as most people do these days.
Mature
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio has a dark,mature&heartbreaking take on #pinocchiomovie but also full of deep conversations about how wonderful to be alive and one should treasure the time with who we love. Love the sea creature and the music numbers #Netflix #guillermodeltoro pic.twitter.com/MsNV70YYuq— Maggie Ma (@MaggieMa_LA) November 6, 2022
Maggie Ma described del Toro's Pinocchio as "mature," which is about as close as any critics came to comparing it directly with Disney's recent remake.
Arts
#PinocchioMovie is a tender exploration of making the most of what you have with who you have it with. Gorgeous stop-motion animation, stellar voice acting, and lively environments. “Long live the arts!” pic.twitter.com/0yMD2zigjo— Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) October 29, 2022
Oh, Guillermo del Toro, you brilliant artist. His #PinocchioMovie is an absolute dream. Gorgeous, moving, whimsical and a melodic dream. Alexandre Desplat's music is luxurious. Songs, joyfully imaginative. Voice work by Ewan McGregor and Gregory Mann...just aces. Loved it! pic.twitter.com/0Naj9h3EaT— Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) November 6, 2022
Finally, CheatSheet's Jeff Nelson and Variety's Clayton Davis both pointed out the widespread artistry that all contributed to one vision here, including sculpture, animation, music and more.