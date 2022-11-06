Netflix's 'Pinocchio' Is Being Called a 'Masterpiece'

Some critics have now seen Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and the reviews are outstanding. The movie is coming to Netflix next month, but first, it will get screenings in select theaters starting on Friday, Nov. 11. So far, it sounds like it will be worth the trip.

These days, most people know Pinocchio from the iconic 1940 Disney animated film, but the fairy tale goes back much further than that. Consequently, Disney does not hold any intellectual property rights over Pinocchio, which is how we are ending up with two live-action films in the same year. However, while Disney's new take on Pinocchio tries to appeal to children, the one del Toro has co-written and co-directed takes a much darker approach.

Del Toro co-wrote Pinocchio with Patrick McHale and Matthew Robins and co-directed the movie with Mark Gustafson. The movie was produced by Netflix Animation, The Jim Henson Company and Shadow Machine. It uses stop-motion and animation together rather than relying entirely on CGI, and is technically del Toro's first-ever animated feature film.

This version of Pinocchio stars Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. It is already being described as a heartbreaking work. With 20 reviews accounted for so far on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 100 percent score. Read on to see why.