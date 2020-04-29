Netflix Party: 10 Best Weepy Dramas to Watch With Friends Amid Socially Distancing

While people in the United States are watching more television now than ever these days since being in quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is offering their subscribers a way to stay connected. As social distancing practices are more encouraged than ever, the internet streaming platform started Netflix Party, which allows viewers to stream movies or shows at the same time as their friends. Instead of pressing play with a group of people in a watch party, in hopes of all starting the movie at the same time, this new way of socializing allows everyone to watch simultaneously while chatting with each other at any point via the chat room.

According to Game Spot, the steps are easy. All you need to do is visit the Netflix Party website to find the Chrome extension link — users will need to use Chrome — then hit "Add to Chrome." After it's installed, go to the streaming platform and select whatever movie or show you and your friends want to watch then click the "NP" button on the browser. After that, you will be given a Netflix Party URL to send to friends. This new way of streaming with your closest pals allows everyone to watch the show or film at the same time, instead of being at different points in the movie. There is also a chat room where everyone can talk while the the movie or show is playing, adding a special touch for friends to connect. In the case that you and your friends want to watch a sad drama, below, are a list of 10 of them that can be found on Netflix.