Netflix Party: 10 Best Weepy Dramas to Watch With Friends Amid Socially Distancing
While people in the United States are watching more television now than ever these days since being in quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is offering their subscribers a way to stay connected. As social distancing practices are more encouraged than ever, the internet streaming platform started Netflix Party, which allows viewers to stream movies or shows at the same time as their friends. Instead of pressing play with a group of people in a watch party, in hopes of all starting the movie at the same time, this new way of socializing allows everyone to watch simultaneously while chatting with each other at any point via the chat room.
According to Game Spot, the steps are easy. All you need to do is visit the Netflix Party website to find the Chrome extension link — users will need to use Chrome — then hit "Add to Chrome." After it's installed, go to the streaming platform and select whatever movie or show you and your friends want to watch then click the "NP" button on the browser. After that, you will be given a Netflix Party URL to send to friends. This new way of streaming with your closest pals allows everyone to watch the show or film at the same time, instead of being at different points in the movie. There is also a chat room where everyone can talk while the the movie or show is playing, adding a special touch for friends to connect. In the case that you and your friends want to watch a sad drama, below, are a list of 10 of them that can be found on Netflix.
Someone Great
This film shows the story of Jenny, who's a journalist, and her exciting new opportunity to move cross country for her dream job at Rolling Stone. However, her longtime boyfriend doesn't want to move, and so he dumps her. While this is a sad story of a decade long relationship gone south, it does provide some comic relief as Jenny's girlfriends try and cheer her up.
Marriage Story
This film breaks all stereotypes and traditions when one married couple decide to get a divorce. While Adam Driver may be known for his dramatic role in Star Wars, he brings a different feel for fans as he stars alongside Scarlett Johansson as their characters do the best they can to keep their family together despite heartbreak.
Dear John
As if Nicholas Sparks didn't make everyone and their mom cry after releasing The Notebook, he worked his magic and did it again in Dear John. This story shares how a soldier falls in love with a college girl while he's on leave. How they come together will bring anyone to tears.
Moonlight
This Academy Award-winning film guides its viewers through three different stages of the main character, Juan's life. The struggles he faces with his sexuality, identity, along with other day-to-day challenges, takes the audience on an emotional ride.
The Pursuit of Happyness
This heart-gripping films highlights the story of a single father who gains custody of his son as he navigates through life struggles, while trying to keep his son in good spirits.
Her
After Theodore's marriage fails, he designs a computer-generated friend who he develops a relationship with in the most unlikely way.
About Time
This tearjerker of a movie shows one man's ability to time travel. In the midst of trying to enhance his world by getting a girlfriend, things take an emotional turn.
The Theory of Everything
Based on a true story, this film depicts the life of Stephen Hawking and his wife, from their introduction in college, to their struggles later on in life.
Blue Valentine
This movie poses the question: Is love enough? Watch the relationship between a married couple go in and out of different time periods as they tread through struggles together.
One Day
This story follows two people who spend the night of their college graduation together, and make an effort to spend that night together every year after as they keep up with one another.