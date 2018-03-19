Must-Watch Netflix Original Movies

Along with the innumerable high-quality original TV shows available, Netflix also puts out many incredible original films as well.

From award-wining masterpieces like Beasts Of No Nation, to the upcoming Cannes selection Okja, Netflix puts a big emphasis on high-artistic film content.

Along with that, they also stamp their name on lots of comedy films as well.

Most notably, Netflix struck a deal with Adam Sandler to put out a handful of films exclusively through the streaming giant.

In addition to all the high profile movies they’re signing up, Netflix also picks up a lot of smaller films that maintain a spirit of creative risk and depth.

With a long list of original films out already and many more on the docket to come out in the next year, there are a number of great choices for your viewing pleasure.

The Fundamentals of Caring

Released: June 24, 2016

Cast: Paul Rudd, Bobby Cannavale, Craig Roberts and Selena Gomez.

The Fundamentals of Caring is about a writer (Rudd) who “retires after a personal tragedy and becomes a disabled teen’s caregiver. When the two embark on an impromptu road trip, their ability to cope is tested as they start to understand the importance of hope and friendship.”

Paul Rudd is well known for his brilliant comedic abilities, but he can also turn a captivating dramatic performance as well.

Granted, The Fundamentals of Caring doesn’t see him delving deep into a well of drama, but he does do a fantastic job of balancing the hard-hitting emotion with well-timed humor.

Mudbound

Released: November 17, 2017

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, and Mary J. Blige.

Mudbound is a period drama that takes place in rural Mississippi and centers on two World War II veterans who have returned home from war to face further challenges and struggles.

It was nominated for multiple Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige as Florence Jackson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, and Best Cinematography.

While not technically a pure “Netflix original,” Mudbound was acquired by the streaming giant for release as a Netflix original film in certain countries.

Tramps

Released: April 21, 2017

Starring: Callum Turner, Grace Van Patten, Michal Vondel, Mike Birbiglia, Louis Cancelmi, Margaret Colin, Mariola Mlekicki, Tashiana Washington, and Rachel Zeiger-Haag.

The plot of Tramps boils down to, “a young man and woman find love in an unlikely place while carrying out a shady deal,” but it’s so much more than that.

Featuring up-and-comer’s Turner and Van Patten, Tramps is a film about a failed briefcase drop that turns into a tense journey through New York City for a girl and a guy who don’t expect what’s happening between them.

It’s like Juno meets Snatch.

In addition to Turner and Van Patten, the film also stars comedian Birbiglia, who also has his own Netflix comedy special and has co-starred the hugely popular Netflix series Orange Is The New Black.

Mascots

Released: October 13, 2016

Starring: Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Fred Willard, Ed Begley, Jr., Christopher Moynihan, Don Lake, Zach Woods, Chris O’Dowd, Bob Balaban, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Of all the comedy films on the Netflix Original list, Mascots is one of the funniest.

From the brilliant mind of comedy legend Christopher Guest, creator of comedy classics like This Is Spinal Tap and Waiting for Guffman, Mascots continues Guest’s trademarked faux-documentary style filmmaking.

It’s about sports mascots competing for the World Mascot Association championship’s Gold Fluffy Award.

It stars Guest himself, reprising his Guffman character Corky St. Clair, as well as many of his frequent collaborators like Posey, Begley, Jr., and Willard.

Sandy Wexler

Release Date: April 14, 2017

Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, Colin Quinn, Nick Swardson, Lamorne Morris and Arsenio Hall

The third film of Sandler’s epic film deal with Netflix, Sandy Wexler is easily the best so far.

Following The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler tells the hilarious, fictional story of Hollywood’s worst manager, played by Sandler.

The film is part faux-documentary, part comedy and is set in the late ’80s/early ’90s.

While the entire film contains consistent laughs, it shines brightest when featuring cameos from stars like Terry Crews, Milo Ventimiglia, and classic R&B singer Aaron Neville.

Burning Sand

Released: March 10, 2017

Starring: Trevor Jackson, Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Tosin Cole, DeRon Horton and Trevante Rhodes

Burning Sand is the dark, brutal story of a group of college guys who pledge to a fraternity, but quickly discover it’s not a 24/7 party life.

Under the guise of “brotherhood,” the pledges are subjected to terrible hazing rituals that get completely out-of-control and eventually lead to extremely dire consequences.

The main star of the film is Jackson, who is a newcomer to movies, but has been in several TV shows like Eureka and American Crime.

Additionally, the cast includes incredible performances from Woodard (12 Years a Slave) and former The Practice star Harris.

Small Crimes

Released: April 28, 2017

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gary Cole, Molly Parker, Pat Healy, Jacki Weaver, and Robert Forster.

Small Crimes is a fantastic follow-up to director E.L. Katz’s dark comedy Cheap Thrills.

It’s described as, “A disgraced former cop, fresh off a six-year prison sentence for attempted murder – returns home looking for redemption but winds up trapped in the mess he left behind.”

If your taste in movies takes you down paths of brutality and hilarity, this flick has an equal helping of both and you should definitely queue it up.

The Killer

Released: November 10, 2017

Starring: Diogo Morgado, Nill Marcondes, Deto Montenegro, Maria de Medeiros, Etienne Chicot, Mel Lisboa, and Will Roberts.

This film about a “reclusive Cabeleira” who “sets out to discover the fate of his gunman father” but ultimately grows into be a feared assassin himself is perfect for anyone who enjoys gritty and dramatic action films.

The Killer, written and directed by Marcelo Galvão, is a dark western that will certainly please fans of classics like The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, The Proposition, and The Quick and The Dead.

The Meyerowitz Stories

Release Date: October 13th, 2017

Starring: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson, and Dustin Hoffman.

The Meyerowitz Stories is described as being about “estranged siblings” who “gather in New York to celebrate their father’s work as an artist.”

Fully titled The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), the film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach, who also wrote and directed The Squid and the Whale, as well as co-wrote The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, with director Wes Anderson.

Sandler is not new to the “dramedy” genre, as he proved he can shine as a serious actor in films like Funny People, Spanglish, and, most notably, Punch-Drunk Love.

Many critics who have seen the film agree that The Meyerowitz Stories may be the best project Sandler has ever done.