Netflix: 10 Movies Leaving This Week You Need to Watch

As a new month very quickly approaches, Netflix users are once again pressed for time when it comes to streaming some movies.

With October coming to a close and November just around the corner, many films that have been on Netflix for a while will be leaving, and some will be going away in just a few days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Below, we have put together a list of some films Netflix users should definitely try to queue up this week before they get dropped on Nov. 1, which is this coming Thursday.

Scroll down to check out the list and let us know in the comments what you plan to watch!

Oculus

If you have been one of the many, many Netflix users who have fallen hopelessly in love with The Haunting of Hill House, then you may want to stream series-creator Mike Flanagan’s 2013 horror film Oculus before Netflix drops it.

While the film is certainly more complex than a basic premise explanation could do justice, Oculus is essentially about a woman (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan) who is attempting to prove that her brother did not commit a murder he was convicted of by instead finding evidence to confirm that something supernatural was responsible.

Seeing as how Halloween night will be your last chance to stream this one, you may want to queue it up after the trick ‘r treaters go home.

The Jurassic Park Franchise

Jurassic Park is a horror movie. There are many schools of thought on how to accurately define the film (with Wikipedia labeling it a “science fiction adventure film”), but when the T-Rex comes out and roars and then destroy a bathroom to eat the lawyer, the terror becomes unmistakable.

Not to mention the scenes where the Raptor hunter is attacked after being outsmarted by a raptor, and the bloody dismembered arm of Sam Jackson’s character falls on Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler. The first Jurassic Park film is 100 percent terrifying, and you can still stream it on Netflix before Halloween passes.

The next two films in the franchise — The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III — are also available, so you might as well complete the trifecta while you can.

Amelie

Amelie is a beautifully adorable film about a quirky young woman who sets out to intentionally better the lives of those around her — as well as give karma a little boost where needed — but along the way she discovers a love that she did not expect to encounter.

The film was originally released in 2001, and was helmed by renowned French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

With only a couple of days left to stream Amelie on Netflix, make sure you cozy up with this heart-warming film soon.

Phenomenon

John Travolta had starred in some beloved and well-regarded films, but 1996s Phenomenon might be the most tear-jerking movie he’s ever delivered.

It is a romantic story wrapped in a fantasy about a small-town man who suddenly gains telekinetic powers and genius-level intellect and subsequently falls in love with a local single-mother (Kyra Sedgwick) before finding out that his newfound powers have come with an expiration date.

The film also features one of the most simple-yet-profound pieces of dialogue ever to be captured on film, when Travolta’s character asks Sedgwick’s character, “Would you…love me the rest of my life?”, to which she replies, “No. I’m gonna love you for the rest of mine.”

*Enter: inconsolable weeping*

Make sure to grab some tissues if you plan to stream this in the next couple of days.

The Cruel Intentions Trilogy

Cruel Intentions is a complicated film, due to the fact that it fully lives up to its moniker by spotlighting some pretty terrible high-class teenagers, but it also deserves a lot of credit for not pulling any punches.

The result is a film that is still loved by audiences, and that paved the way for TV shows like Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl to be able to exits.

You can still watch the original film — as well as the prequel, Cruel Intentions 2 (which is honestly better that you think it is), and the sequel, Cruel Intentions 3 (which is exactly as good as you think it is) — on Netflix for the next few days.

Up in the Air

Up in the Air is a 2009 dramady starring George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick and Danny McBride. It was co-written and directed by Jason Reitman (Juno, Thank You for Smoking).

In addition to being nominated for multiple Academy Awards — as well as winning the 2010 Golden Globe award for Best Screenplay — Up in the Air sees Clooney deliver one of his best performances of all-time, and is fully worth a re-watch while you can still catch it on Netflix.

LEAVING 11/1:

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus



Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

LEAVING 11/12 – 11/17:

Leaving 11/12/18:

Anna Karenina

Leaving 11/16/18:

Paddington

Leaving 11/17/18:

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5