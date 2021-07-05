Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro’s Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro‘s funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia.

De Niro isn’t the only legend in Hollywood whose film is coming to Netflix this July. Burt Reynolds is right there with the 77-year-old because his famous film Boogie Nights will also start streaming the same day. The 1977 film tells the story of an adult film producer who hopes to elevate his career when he finally discovers a talent that he believes will help him grow. Much like De Niro, by the time Reynolds’ film came out in the ’80s, both actors had already starred in several movies that created successful names in the film industry.

Many films and shows will be rolling in-and-out of the streaming platform as the summer months gear up. However, one of the most controversial exits was when Netflix announced they would no longer be streaming the popular ’90s series Friends. The news caused many subscribers to an uproar in frustration that one of their favorite series’ would no longer be viewable. As a result, Netflix chose to keep the series going for an extra year before tossing it to HBO Max. Along with that, the popular cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry, all reunited for a big Friends reunion, and fans loved every bit of it.

In the midst of transition, one movie unexpectedly took viewers by surprise, leading it to hit the Top 10 list. Will Smith’s drama Collateral Beauty started gaining attention even though it was released in 2016. The star-studded cast includes Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Keira Knightly, Helen Mirren, Michael Peña, and Naomi Harris. It tells the story of Howard (Smith), who undergoes a major tragedy and meets the physical manifestation of Love, Death, and Time with a twist.

Another film that did very well recently is Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood. The Netflix original premiered over Father’s Day weekend and quickly garnered the attention of the public. During an interview with Today, Hart explained the reason he was really excited to be a part of the project, even though the seriousness of his character is not something Hart is known for, because it shows a Black father who is successful and doing well, not to mention raising his daughter as a single father.