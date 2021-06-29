Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie Coming to Netflix on Thursday

✖

Netflix is a revolving door of content and while some are sad to see certain shows and films go, there are many that are rolling in for the summer that fans are thrilled about. One classic that will start streaming in July is the Burt Reynolds led film, Boogie Nights. The 1997 film tells the story of an adult film producer who anticipates on elevating his career when he finally discovers a new talent. By the time Reynolds starred in the hit film, he had already had a long list of successes in the Hollywood industry.

The late actor passed away in 2019, with the 2017 film The Last Movie Star being one of his last projects. The legendary name passed at the age of 82 with his cause of death being a heart attack. Reynolds started his career in the '50s by doing stage acting, and after making it as far as Broadway, he never looked back.

Boogie Nights isn't the only thing coming to Netflix for the summer month. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Austin Powers in Goldmember, and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery will all be coming in July, along with the entire Twilight series. Star Trek, The Strangers, Stuart Little and more are just a few of the many that will entertain subscribers over the next several months. In fact, Netflix recently announced they will be reviving the series Castlevania in a new spinoff. After the series made it four seasons, it was cancelled, but now it's coming back to life thanks to the streaming platform. While this will be a spinoff, this isn't the first time Netflix has made efforts in keeping popular shows that are cancelled on large networks still going.

While there are several amazing films and shows coming in for the summer, there are a handful that will no longer call Netflix its home, including the Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog. The classic films shares the story of a girl named Tiana who becomes the first Black princess in the Disney franchise. Another cartoon classic that will no longer be streaming in July is The Land Before Time. The popular children's movie released in 1988 after the huge success of the series, and the franchise continued churning out several other projects thanks to the huge success of the originals. While fans are sad to see some go, by far the most controversial one was Friends when the company said they would no longer be streaming the popular series. They received so much pushback, Netflix ended up airing it for one more year before tossing to HBO Max.