Netflix Adam Sandler Movie Usage Data Revealed

Even though Adam Sandler’s last few theatrical releases have not been hugely successful at the box office, the comedian has been a hit on Netflix. The streaming service revealed back in April that its subscribers watched more than 500 million hours of the 50-year-old actor’s films, and the amount of data required to view this much of Sandler’s movies is outrageous.

A study was conducted by Exstreamist to determine a rough estimate of how much data is being used on Adam Sandler’s films, which routinely gets panned by critics. After making calculations, Netflix subscribers have consumed around 1.5 million terabytes in data on the Big Daddy star’s movies.

“We were curious what that means in total data consumption for Netflix subscribers, so we multiplied the time spent watching Sandler films on Netflix by the average data used to stream one hour of video on Netflix (around 3GB),” the site read.

To illustrate how insanely high that number is, here is a list of stats that put the streaming numbers in context:

“Facetime uses about 90 megabytes of data an hour.

The Average smartphone user uses about 2-3 GB of data a month.

Google is estimated to store around 10-15 exabytes of data. This means about 1/10th of Google’s total data storage has been used on Adam Sandler movies alone through Netflix.

1.5 million TB is more data than all mobile data used in every country except the US, UK, and Korea.”

Netflix Content Chief Ted Sarandos previously released this statement about Adam Sandler’s movies:

“Just ahead of the release of our third film from Adam Sandler, Sandy Wexler, we announced the renewal of our deal with Sandler to premiere an additional four films exclusively on Netflix around the world. We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films. Since the launch of The Ridiculous 6, Netflix members have spent more than half a billion hours enjoying the films of Adam Sandler.”

Adam Sandler once spoke out about why he agreed to exclusive rights with Netflix. He said: “When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said ‘yes’ for one reason and one reason only … Netflix rhymes with ‘wet chicks.’ Let the streaming begin!”

