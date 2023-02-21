'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Gets 2023 Release Date

It's time to schedule that trip to Greece because My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has a release date. The romantic comedy threequel will hit theaters on Sept. 8, Focus Features announced on Feb. 17. Most of the original cast is returning, including Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, and Andrea Martin.

"[My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3] is coming to theaters September 8," Focus Features announced. "Director, writer, and star Nia Vardalos and the entire cast return for the latest Portokalos family adventure." The studio included a cast photo, which shows Vardalos, Corbett, Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis, and Elena Kampouris. Gia Cardies and Joey Fatone are returning as well, while Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou will play new characters.

Cameras started rolling in Greece last summer. "We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting," Vardalos said in a June 2022 Instagram video. "Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO, and Focus!" Vardalos added in the caption. "And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!"

Not too much is known about the plot, but Vardalos teased a "beautiful" scene with Corbett. In an interview with PEOPLE at the Art Directors Guild Awards on Feb. 19, Vardalos said she had an "incredible" time working with Corbett on the new movie.

"We actually have a scene where we're dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer, Barry Peterson, waited for and waited for and waited for," Vardalos teased. "John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible. It's just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And [Corbett] said, 'Baby, look where you brought us.' Isn't that amazing? And then I said, 'Thank you for coming.'"

Vadalos confirmed that the bond between her and Corbett's characters is "stronger than ever" in the new movie, so fans shouldn't have to deal with seeing a divorce. The project was set to start filming in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic delayed everything, the actress added. Her crew also included as many women as possible, she said. "I hire as many women as I can constantly," she told PEOPLE.

The original My Big Fat Greek Wedding was one of the surprise hits of the 2000s, grossing an astonishing $360 million worldwide on just a $5 million budget. Vardalos earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. She also wrote the 2016 sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Gary Goetzman have produced all three films.

"It's thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award-nominated writer, not only in front of the camera as our star but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece," Wilson said in a statement. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for 21 years. I'm so happy that more joy is on the way."