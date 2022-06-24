'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Begins Filming

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is returning for a third entry in the popular franchise, with star Nia Vardalos confirming the news on social media. Vardalos also confirmed she'll be directing, her first feature since I Hate Valentine's Day in 2009.

"We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting," the actress said in the social video. "Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus!" Vardalos added in the caption. "And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!"

The first film was released back in 2002, acquiring universal acclaim, Oscars love, and a ton of cash. It still holds the crown for the highest-grossing romantic comedy in history, and made waves as an independent film. Vardalos wrote the screenplay and starred in the original, portraying a Greek-American woman who falls in love with the non-Greek John Corbett and has to navigate around her colorful Greek family.

A sequel dropped in 2016, not scoring as high as the first and acquiring far less at the box office, but it was still more of the same. It's hard to think the third film won't deliver for fans of the franchise, even if it isn't the box office smash the first film became.

Outside of Vardalos, the cast for the third film has not been revealed, but fans are likely hoping to see many of their favorites from the first movies again. Sadly, actor Michael Constantine, who played Vardalos' father in the first two films, passed away in 2021 and wasn't able to film anything for the third installment.

"He had told me he wouldn't be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on," Vardalos wrote on Instagram. "I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael's decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 doesn't have a release date just yet, but knowing it is in motion should comfort those looking forward to a new entry.