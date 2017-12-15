‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Actor Bruce Gray Dies at 81

Bruce Gray, best known as the father of the groom in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, has died at the age of 81, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Americans may recognize Gray from My Big Fat Greek Wedding, fellow Canadians will recognize him as investment banker Adam Cunningham on the 1990s Traders TV drama.

Gray’s agent confirmed that Gray died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after his battle with brain cancer.

“Bruce was not only an amazingly talented actor, but an incredible role model on set. He charmed the entire cast and crew of Don’t Talk To Irene with his warmth, generosity and incredible wit,” the movie’s producer, Alyson Richards, told THR.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Canadian parents in 1936, Gray returned to Canada at the age of 13 and graduated high school and college there. After graduating from the University of Toronto with a psychology degree, he traveled to England in 1960 and co-starred on stage with a young Donald Sutherland in Androcles and the Lion at the Mermaid Theatre.

Throughout the rest of the ’60s, Gray divided his time between stage work in Canada and the U.S., as well as with stints on soaps like General Hospital and All My Children. By 1970, Gray was living in New York City, and doing national stage tours for Godspell, The Beggar’s Opera and My Fat Friend, performing opposite Patty Duke.

Gray returned to Toronto in 1977, where he starred in the Canadian TV series High Hopes, and in 1980 moved to Los Angeles to guest star on series like Beverley Hills 90210, Chicago Hope, Murphy Brown, Melrose Place, Nowhere Man, Wings and ER. His other TV credits included Picket Fences and playing Ted Hartley, Jessica’s harried publisher on the Murder She Wrote series for 10 years.

Gray’s more recent roles included playing Yuthers on How I Met Your Mother, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and a co-starring role in the recent Canadian independent film, Don’t Talk to Irene.