Music City Film Critics Association Announces 2018 Awards Nominations

Nashville, Tennessee may be known for their music, but the growing city is dipping its toes into new waters!

The Music City Film Critic’s Association is excited to announce Music City will be hosting their first annual Music City Film Critics’ Association 2018 Film Awards, and the nominees have been announced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The awards will honor the best achievements in film, some showing close voting results.

A Star Is Born, staring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, topped lead in total nominations with 10, including Best Picture; The Favourite gained recognition for Best Supporting Actress (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz), Best Cinematography, and Best Actress (Olivia Colman); and, Bohemian Rhapsody took two nominations for Best Actor (Rami Malek) and Best Music Film. Other films like Black Panther, Roma and Vice were recognized as well.

A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Vice, Roma and The Favourite round out the top five nominated movies for 2018.

In honor of the late film critic and former editor of the Nashville Scene, Jim Ridley, an award will be given in his name to an artist with a special connection to Nashville. The nominees for the first annual Jim Ridley Award are the music industry films A Star Is Born, Blaze, and Elvis Presley documentary, The King.

The MCFCA consists of 25 professional critics who live and work in Nashville, Tennessee. Clint Redwine, President of the MCFCA said, “In MCFCA’s first year, we’ve been excited to see our membership grow to include a wide spectrum of film critics with a broad diversity of platforms and impact on the community. The two things we all share in common are a love of movies and a love for the Nashville community. We’re honored to announce our first annual Music City Film Critics’ Association Film Awards, representing the variety in our tastes and the best of what Hollywood has to offer.

Below is a full list of all nominees:

BEST PICTURE

A Star Is Born

BlackKklansman

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper

BlackKklansman — Spike Lee

Black Panther — Ryan Coogler

Roma — Alfonso Cuaron

You Were Never Really Here — Lynne Ramsay

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born

Christian Bale — Vice

Ethan Hawke — First Reformed

Joaquin Phoenix — You Were Never Really Here

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST ACTRESS

Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns

Helena Howard — Madeline’s Madeline

Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Toni Collette — Hereditary

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Michael B. Jordan — Black Panther

Rafael Casal — Blindspotting

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Elliott — A Star Is Born

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Amy Adams — Vice

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Gemma Chan — Crazy Rich Asians

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST YOUNG ACTOR



Adriano Tardiolo — Happy As Lazzaro

Ed Oxenbold — Wildfire

Na-Kel Smith — Mid-90’s

Sunny Suljic — Mid-90’s

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS

Amandla Stenberg — The Hate U Give

Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade

Helena Howard — Madeline’s Madeline

Thomasin McKenzie — Leave No Trace

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo

Minding The Gap

Science Fair

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

BEST SCREENPLAY

BlackKklansman

First Reformed

Sorry To Bother You

The Favourite

Vice

BEST SONG

“All The Stars” — Black Panther

“It’s That Time Of Year” — Anna And The Apocalypse

“OYAHYTT” — Sorry To Bother You

“Shallow” — A Star Is Born

“Sunflower” — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

BEST SCORE

Black Panther

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mandy

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SOUND INTEGRATION

Annihilation

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Cold War

BEST SOUND



A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

First Man

Roma

BEST MUSIC FILM

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Hearts Beat Loud

Mary Poppins Returns

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Cold War

First Man

Mandy

Roma

The Favourite

BEST EDITING

BlackKklansman

First Man

Roma

Vice

Widows

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN



Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

The Favourite

THE JIM RIDLEY AWARD

A Star Is Born

Blaze

The King

BEST COMEDY



Crazy Rich Asians

Game Night

The Death Of Stalin

The Favourite

Vice

BEST HORROR FILM

A Quiet Place

Halloween

Hereditary

Mandy

Suspiria

BEST ACTION FILM



Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

The winners of the Music City Film Critics’ Associations 2018 Film Awards will be announced on January 10, 2019.