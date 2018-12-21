Music City Film Critics Association Announces 2018 Awards Nominations

Nashville, Tennessee may be known for their music, but the growing city is dipping its toes into new waters!
The Music City Film Critic’s Association is excited to announce Music City will be hosting their first annual Music City Film Critics’ Association 2018 Film Awards, and the nominees have been announced.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The awards will honor the best achievements in film, some showing close voting results.
A Star Is Born, staring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, topped lead in total nominations with 10, including Best Picture; The Favourite gained recognition for Best Supporting Actress (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz), Best Cinematography, and Best Actress (Olivia Colman); and, Bohemian Rhapsody took two nominations for Best Actor (Rami Malek) and Best Music Film. Other films like Black Panther, Roma and Vice were recognized as well.
A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Vice, Roma and The Favourite round out the top five nominated movies for 2018.
In honor of the late film critic and former editor of the Nashville Scene, Jim Ridley, an award will be given in his name to an artist with a special connection to Nashville. The nominees for the first annual Jim Ridley Award are the music industry films A Star Is Born, Blaze, and Elvis Presley documentary, The King.
The MCFCA consists of 25 professional critics who live and work in Nashville, Tennessee. Clint Redwine, President of the MCFCA said, “In MCFCA’s first year, we’ve been excited to see our membership grow to include a wide spectrum of film critics with a broad diversity of platforms and impact on the community. The two things we all share in common are a love of movies and a love for the Nashville community. We’re honored to announce our first annual Music City Film Critics’ Association Film Awards, representing the variety in our tastes and the best of what Hollywood has to offer.
Below is a full list of all nominees:
BEST PICTURE
A Star Is Born
BlackKklansman
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Vice
BEST DIRECTOR
A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper
BlackKklansman — Spike Lee
Black Panther — Ryan Coogler
Roma — Alfonso Cuaron
You Were Never Really Here — Lynne Ramsay
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born
Christian Bale — Vice
Ethan Hawke — First Reformed
Joaquin Phoenix — You Were Never Really Here
Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST ACTRESS
Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns
Helena Howard — Madeline’s Madeline
Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born
Olivia Colman — The Favourite
Toni Collette — Hereditary
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali — Green Book
Michael B. Jordan — Black Panther
Rafael Casal — Blindspotting
Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Elliott — A Star Is Born
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams — Vice
Emma Stone — The Favourite
Gemma Chan — Crazy Rich Asians
Rachel Weisz — The Favourite
Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Adriano Tardiolo — Happy As Lazzaro
Ed Oxenbold — Wildfire
Na-Kel Smith — Mid-90’s
Sunny Suljic — Mid-90’s
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS
Amandla Stenberg — The Hate U Give
Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade
Helena Howard — Madeline’s Madeline
Thomasin McKenzie — Leave No Trace
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Free Solo
Minding The Gap
Science Fair
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
BEST SCREENPLAY
BlackKklansman
First Reformed
Sorry To Bother You
The Favourite
Vice
BEST SONG
“All The Stars” — Black Panther
“It’s That Time Of Year” — Anna And The Apocalypse
“OYAHYTT” — Sorry To Bother You
“Shallow” — A Star Is Born
“Sunflower” — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
BEST SCORE
Black Panther
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mandy
Mary Poppins Returns
BEST SOUND INTEGRATION
Annihilation
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
Cold War
BEST SOUND
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
BEST MUSIC FILM
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Hearts Beat Loud
Mary Poppins Returns
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Cold War
First Man
Mandy
Roma
The Favourite
BEST EDITING
BlackKklansman
First Man
Roma
Vice
Widows
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
The Favourite
THE JIM RIDLEY AWARD
A Star Is Born
Blaze
The King
BEST COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
Game Night
The Death Of Stalin
The Favourite
Vice
BEST HORROR FILM
A Quiet Place
Halloween
Hereditary
Mandy
Suspiria
BEST ACTION FILM
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
The winners of the Music City Film Critics’ Associations 2018 Film Awards will be announced on January 10, 2019.